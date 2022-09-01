ñol

Navy Vet from Rockland County, N.Y, Elected National Commander of The American Legion

by PRNewswire
September 1, 2022 1:43 PM | 2 min read

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vincent J. "Jim" Troiola was elected national commander of the nation's largest veterans organization today in Milwaukee during The American Legion's 103rd national convention. His theme as national commander is "V.E.T.S., Veterans, Education, Teamwork and Sponsor." 

Troiola, a life member of American Legion Post 1682 in Rockland County, N.Y, served in the U.S. Navy and Navy Reserves from 1969 to 1974. He completed a tour aboard the USS Nitro, an auxiliary ammunition ship with the Sixth Fleet. He was honorably discharged as a boatswain's mate third class. He is also a member of Sons of the American Legion Squadron 1682 based on the World War II service of Jim's father.

Troiola spent his entire working career in the automotive service industry, where he began as a parts manager at a local Chevrolet dealership and went to serve in many capacities of management. At the time of his retirement in 2017, he was director of service and parts at a New York Metro Mercedes Benz dealership. After a brief time at home, Troiola began an entirely new career as a school bus driver for the Falmouth School district and part-time motor coach operator.

Troiola served in many offices at every level of The American Legion.  He was elected department (state) commander of New York for 2010-2011, and chaired several national commissions include the National Security Commission, Legislative Commission, Veterans Employment and Education Commission and the Membership and Post Activity Committee. He was elected national vice commander for 2016-2017.

He married his wife Saveria (pronounced Sa-Vare-ee-ah) in 1973. They have two daughters, Laura and Jeanette; a son-in-law, Michael; and three grandchildren, Alexander, Abigail and Natalia. The Troiolas include three generations of American Legion, American Legion Auxiliary or Sons of the American Legion membership.

Jim currently lives in Maine to be close to a daughter and his grandchildren, while still being within driving distance to the Department of New York.

Contact: John Raughter, (317) 630-1350, jraughter@legion.org 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/navy-vet-from-rockland-county-ny-elected--national-commander-of-the-american-legion-301616647.html

SOURCE The American Legion

