Technological Innovation Transforms Material Handling Equipment Industry

by PRNewswire
September 1, 2022 1:29 PM | 2 min read

CLEVELAND, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technological innovation is transforming the global material handling equipment industry. This trend and more are discussed in the new study Global Material Handling Equipment. As companies around the world confront a variety of workforce challenges and face intensifying competition, they are increasingly turning to newly developed material handling technologies. The automated guided vehicles (AGVs) segment has seen particularly impressive innovation gains in recent years, sparking increased interest:

With the introduction of these and other more capable models, manufacturers are greatly strengthening the capabilities of new models by incorporating a variety of advanced technologies. While some improvements are targeted, others fundamentally changes with a particular machinery is capable of. As companies face worker shortages, high labor costs, worker retention issues, and the limited availability of skilled operators, they will increasingly turn to AGVs and other advanced material handling equipment.

About the Freedonia Group - The Freedonia Group, a division of MarketResearch.com, is the premier international industrial research company, providing our clients with product analyses, market forecasts, industry trends, and market share information. From one-person consulting firms to global conglomerates, our analysts provide companies with unbiased, reliable industry market research and analysis to help them make important business decisions. With over 100 studies published annually, we support over 90% of the industrial Fortune 500 companies. Find off-the-shelf studies at https://www.freedoniagroup.com/ or contact us for custom research: +1 440.842.2400.

Press Contact:
Corinne Gangloff
+1 440.842.2400
cgangloff@freedoniagroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/technological-innovation-transforms-material-handling-equipment-industry-301616640.html

SOURCE The Freedonia Group

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

