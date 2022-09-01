Alcatraz AI Showcases Autonomous Access Control Solutions for Touchless Identity Authentication at GSX 2022

Presenting Frictionless Access, Multi-Factor Authentication, and Tailgating Detection at the Global Conference

CUPERTINO, Calif., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alcatraz AI, the leader in autonomous access control using industry-leading 3D facial authentication and AI to create safe spaces, announced today they will be showcasing their autonomous access control solution, at GSX 2022 (Booth 3555). The security conference will be taking place at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia on September 12-14, 2022.

Powered by ASIS International, GSX brings the entire world of security together in one place. GSX allows security leaders and practitioners from every industry and sector to gain the knowledge and capabilities you need to anticipate security's evolving variables and navigate the risks. Learn more and leverage the opportunity to cultivate the skills, knowledge, and confidence you need to eliminate emerging threats.

Alcatraz AI will be showcasing its product, the Rock, which deploys autonomous access control through facial authentication technology incorporating artificial intelligence, data analytics, and the individuality of the human face to make spaces safer for all. With features like multi-factor authentication, identity verification, tailgating detection, and video at the door and turnstile, the Alcatraz AI Rock makes it easy for companies to secure spaces and data centers. The Alcatraz AI technology delivers dual-factor authentication access control that helps data centers deploy the critical protection required to secure data. With 3D facial mapping and deep neural networks, the Rock can authenticate users in real-time and helps ensure the safety of employees, intellectual property, and valuable assets. The Rock will also be on display at Alcatraz AI's partner booths Boon Edam (Booth #3017) and Gunnebo (Booth #3335) .

Alcatraz AI will be showcasing for the first time autonomous access control at a state-of-the-art Orion turnstile. Equipped with the Alcatraz Rock's advanced facial authentication technology, the Orion turnstile delivers frictionless access, multi-factor authentication, tailgating detection and video at the door.

"We are proud to show how easy it is to add the highest levels of facial authentication to enterprises with the Orion turnstile at GSX 2022," said Tina D'Agostin, CEO of Alcatraz AI. "This is just one example of how easy it is to deliver multi-factor, facial authentication with virtually any access control system to create a more frictionless experience while strengthening physical security."

Alcatraz AI is a sponsor at the annual "Boots on the Ground" 7th Annual Texas Night, bringing together top security professionals. Alcatraz AI is conducting a social media contest for attendees. For the chance to win an iPad and an Alcatraz AI T-shirt, take a selfie with the Alcatraz AI booth at Texas Night and post the picture on Linkedin with the hashtag #Alcatrazaitakeover, and tag @alcatrazai on Linkedin. The more often your connections share or "like'' your post, the more chances you have to win. The contest ends September 14, 2022, at 11:59 pm PST, and the winner will be announced on September 15 on Linkedin.

For more information or to book a demo at the show or virtually, please visit the The Alcatraz GSX event page.

About Alcatraz AI:

Alcatraz AI transforms access control by leveraging artificial intelligence and analytics to make powerful decisions at the edge, where your face becomes your credential. Alcatraz's facial authentication technology and intelligent tailgating detection enable enterprises to innovate and future-proof their security strategy. Our state-of-the-art product, the Rock, is designed to be easy to deploy on any access control system, providing an enterprise-grade security solution to protect businesses, people, and assets. Visit http://www.alcatraz.ai for more information and follow the company's updates on LinkedIn.

