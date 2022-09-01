Paradigm Technology to Design Enterprise Integration Framework for Komatsu

Paradigm Technology will enable seamless data sharing for multinational construction manufacturer Komatsu, improving customer service and stakeholder collaboration.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Paradigm Technology announced today the launch of a new collaboration framework for leading multinational construction manufacturer, Komatsu, enabling a seamless data share across internal teams, parts providers, and suppliers.

With a 100+ year history, Komatsu provides equipment, technologies, and services for construction, mining, forest, energy, and manufacturing industries.

To eliminate data sharing process gaps and roadblocks, Paradigm's team of engineering specialists are implementing an enterprise-wide integration framework to enhance internal and external data sharing to improve stakeholder collaboration.

This program will elevate user experience and enable data availability across Komatsu's teams including Parts, Service, and Finance. Enhanced data sharing will reduce cycle time and improve customer service for the manufacturer.

"Improved data visibility and integration programs like this can have a significant impact on Komatsu's metrics and user experience," says Craig Rock, President & CEO of Paradigm Technology. "This program's success will improve our client's operational efficiencies, eliminating multi-step processes and delays in data availability."

About Paradigm Technology

Paradigm Technology is an award-winning cloud consulting company and leader in cloud, digital, and business transformation, working for 25 years with the Fortune 500. We focus on assisting our clients in meeting their toughest goals: revenue, operations, organization, and risk; delivering and communicating measurable value and impact above all else – that's the Power of Paradigm.

