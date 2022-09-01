ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

OSDB Partners with Big Al Taking the Next Step in the Venture and Offering Sports Handicapping

by PRNewswire
September 1, 2022 1:00 PM | 2 min read

Online Sports Database that was founded in 2021 is now partnering with the grandfather of modern sports betting Big Al in order to offer sports handicapping

LOS ANGELES , Sept. 1, 2022  /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Online Sports Database or OSDB was founded in 2021 by future hall-of-fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers and current CEO and actor Ryan Rottman. The goal of OSDB was simple; to create an extensive database detailing the lives of professional athletes with unprecedented granularity. OSDB prides themselves on the amount of detail and comprehensive nature with which they cover high-profile professional athletes and teams. Each athlete on OSDB has their own profile on which fans can find out more about their personal lives like their hobbies, interests, endorsement deals and ventures outside of their athletic ones, and even their charitable works and initiatives.

Despite being founded by an NFL quarterback, OSDB isn't a football-exclusive database. Currently OSDB features complete databases across the NFL, NBA, MLB, and MLS. Additionally, they're working on adding more sports to their platform as well. Beyond these databases and player-profiles, OSDB also produces original editorial content that celebrates athletes for all they do on and off the field.

Recently OSDB took a big step forward by taking advantage of an opportunity to partner with one of the most well-established names in the world of sports betting, Big Al. BigAl.com is partnering with OSDB to offer sports handicapping.

The partnership has OSDB CEO, Ryan Rottman absolutely thrilled for the future of OSDB, "We're really excited to partner with Big Al. Al has a solid, reliable presence with a lot of integrity which is key in the handicapping space. His transparency, knowledge of sports and track record make him one of the best in the business."

The partnership between OSDB and BigAl.com brings about a new era of sports-content that will forever change the way fans consume sport and sport-betting content.

Media Contact

Michael Goldman, OSDB, 818-651-2106, michael@osdbsports.com

SOURCE OSDB

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Press Releases