Boeing CFO Brian West to Speak at Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference September 15

by PRNewswire
September 1, 2022 1:00 PM | 1 min read

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing BA Chief Financial Officer Brian West will speak at the Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference on September 15th at 9:55 a.m. PT.

Visit https://cc.webcasts.com/morg007/091422a_js/?entity=37_MTJ5WTS to access a link to the live broadcast of the conference. Individuals should check the website prior to the session to ensure access to the audio stream.

Contact
Investor Relations: 312-544-2140
Communications: media@boeing.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boeing-cfo-brian-west-to-speak-at-morgan-stanley-laguna-conference-september-15-301616567.html

SOURCE Boeing

