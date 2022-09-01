SAE International Congratulates the 2022-23 Recipients of Annual Engineering Student Scholarships

SAE Scholarships Support Students Pursuing Their Passion for Engineering

WARRENDALE, Pa., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SAE International announces the 53 undergraduate and graduate engineering student recipients of the 2022-23 Annual Engineering Student Scholarships. Funded through the SAE Foundation, these scholarships encourage academic excellence and help students pursue their passion for engineering.

"With the help from our generous donors—individuals, corporations and universities—we are able to offer scholarships to students across the country that help put them on the path for success," said Lori Gatmaitan, executive director at the SAE Foundation. "We are proud to support the future engineering workforce by awarding these scholarships to help undergraduate and graduate students achieve their dreams."

SAE International is proud to announce the 2022-23 recipients:

BMW/SAE Engineering Scholarship

Amanda Ahteck, Holmedl, N.J.

Dan and Vicky Hancock Scholarship

James Metcalf, Collinsville, IL

Donald and Barbara Mozley Scholarship

Silas Hoffman, Muscatine, IA

Yerahm Hong, Watkinsville, GA

Evan Hudgins, Houston, TX

Renin Kottaviruthil, Round Rock, TX

Weston Markham, Goshen, IN

Jorge Sandoval, Van Buren, AR

Daniel Truxel, Pylesville, MD

Edward D. Hendrickson/ SAE Engineering Scholarship

Nathaniel Garrido, Miami, FL

Fred M. Young Sr./ SAE Engineering Scholarship

Amber Navarra, Conroe, TX

SAE Doctoral Engineering Scholarship

Elizabeth Czekaj, Furnace, PA

Elizabeth Clifford, Tallmadge, OH

Doris Laguer-Martinez, Carlsbad, NM

Katherine Webb, Maitland, FL

Farah Kidwai-Khan, Sleepy Hollow, NY

Dean Trusty, Bronx, NY

Ralph K. Hillquist Honorary SAE Scholarship

Jeffery Ly, Brooklyn, NY

SAE / Ford Partnership for Advanced Studies Scholarship

Carsyn Boggio, Washington, MI

SAE Heinz Prechter Scholarship

Steven Lower, Midlothian, VA

Madison Nguyen, McKinney, TX

Sophia Piatt, Pittsburgh, PA

SAE International Undergraduate Scholarship

Darius Kianersi, Annandale, VA

Nicholas Mueller, Asheville, NY

Omobolaji Alabi, Alpharetta, GA

Adam Bearden, Columbia, SC

Joshua Ross, Pottstown, PA

Arnav Patel, Aliso Viejo, CA

SAE Jennifer Goforth Scholarship for Excellence in STEM

Marciela Rodrigues, Berkeley, CA

SAE Phil and Jean Myers Scholarship for Student Achievement

Wesley Beaman, Marble Falls, TX

Esteban Gonzalez, Los Angeles, CA

Connor Kangheng, Grenada, MS

Michael Khalfin, Plainview, NY

Abigail Koester, Sarasota, FL

Ella Packard, Superior, CO

Giselle Palamino, Cicero, IL

Michael Sama, Farmington, CT

Jacob Sanders, Carol Stream, IL

Helena Usey, New Orleans, LA

SAE Long Term Member Sponsored Scholarship

Nathaniel Martens, Ferndale, WA

SAE/PRI/ITC Staff Scholarship

Lauren Ball, North Huntingdon, PA

Isabella Oldaker, Harmony, PA

Tau Beta Pi/ SAE Engineering Scholarship

Connor Basham, Monton, MD

Marc DiGregorio, Gap, PA

Julia Kehl, Austin, TX

William Pugmire, Carlsbad, CA

Emilie Steinberg, Aventura, FL

Sophie Xie, Chicago, IL

TMC/ SAE Donald D. Dawson Technical Scholarship

Maxwell Aulino, Brentwood, TN

Zachary Mosier, Kersey, PA

Toyota/SAE Engineering Scholarship University Kentucky

Tylee Oldham, Hurricane, West VA

Yanmar/ SAE Scholarship

Michael Ustes, Plymouth, MI

Atticus Lemahieu, Bogart, GA

Applications for the 2023-24 academic school year student scholarships will be accepted January 6, 2023, through March 31, 2023.

For more information and to apply to one of the 2023-24 SAE International Annual Engineering Student Scholarships, please visit: https://www.sae.org/participate/scholarships/.

