Aging Media Network Announces the Future Leaders Class of 2022

CHICAGO, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aging Media Network, Inc. ("Aging Media") is pleased to announce the Future Leaders Class of 2022, showcasing the most promising talent in the senior housing, skilled nursing, home health and hospice industries. These exemplary individuals represent strength, intuition and perseverance under some of the most challenging circumstances the aging industries have ever seen.

Aging Media recognizes dynamic leaders, ages 40 and under, who are making a push to define the future of aging America. Each nominee's vision is unique, but they are all centered on improving customer experience and health outcomes above all else.

"The Future Leaders Class of 2022 has gone above and beyond to make a difference in the lives of seniors, families and staff," said Aging Media Co-Founder George Yedinak. "Each individual has shown a willingness to step outside of their day-to-day roles and operate with the future of aging in mind."

This year's Future Leaders class recognizes 40 individuals across the care continuum, all of whom will be featured in upcoming Aging Media publications and invited to Aging Media's in-person conferences this fall.

The 2022 awards program is sponsored exclusively by PointClickCare, the leading cloud-based software platform for the senior care market today.

"I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to celebrate the achievements of the individuals who are shaping the future of care delivery," said Dave Wessinger, CEO and co-Founder of PointClickCare, a leading healthcare technology platform enabling meaningful collaboration and access to real‐time insights at any stage of a patient's healthcare journey. "It has never been more important to support the dedicated professionals across the senior care industry, who have committed their lives to making a difference for our aging population. Congratulations to all of this year's award recipients."

For more information about the program and to view the complete Future Leaders Class of 2022, please visit futureleaders.agingmedia.com.

This year's Future Leaders Awards honorees are as follows:

Home Health & Home Care

Todd Austin - President, Home Care Pulse

- President, Home Care Pulse Joseph Brence - Head of Clinical Strategy, MedBridge

- Head of Clinical Strategy, MedBridge Joseph Cauterucci - CEO, Avalon In-Home Nursing and Rehabilitation, LLC.

- CEO, Nursing and Rehabilitation, LLC. David Chandler - Senior Director of Strategic Programs, Senior Helpers Franchising

- Senior Director of Strategic Programs, Senior Helpers Franchising Nicholas D'Addabbo - Vice President of Strategy, Innovive Health

Richard Kaufmann - Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer, Amedisys

- Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer, Amedisys Elizabeth Rosema, RN , SSN - Executive Director, Atrio Home Health

, SSN - Executive Director, Atrio Home Health Kelly Salb - Director of Client Services, Family & Nursing Care

- Director of Client Services, Family & Nursing Care Aaron Stapleton - Founder / CEO, Trinity In-Home Care

- Founder / CEO, Care Jenna Urban - VP, Business Transformation, Help at Home

- VP, Business Transformation, Help at Home Prince Villanueva - Founder & CEO, OPO Health

Hospice & Palliative Care

Shradha Aiyer - Vice President of Product Development, Axxess

- Vice President of Product Development, Axxess Millicent Burke-Sinclair - President/CEO, Four Seasons, The Care You Trust

- President/CEO, Four Seasons, The Care You Trust Hayden Jordan - Director of Palliative Care, PruittHealth

- Director of Palliative Care, PruittHealth Katie Leonard - Pediatric Program Director, Anchor Health

- Pediatric Program Director, Anchor Health Lauren O'Dwyer - Controller, Anvoi Hospice

- Controller, Anvoi Hospice Hollie Trogdon - Senior VP, Sales and Business Development - Hospice and Palliative Care, PruittHealth

- Senior VP, Sales and Business Development - Hospice and Palliative Care, PruittHealth Bailey Woodhams - Education Specialist/Senior Consultant, Maxwell Healthcare Associates

Senior Housing & Senior Living

Kayla Barlow - Vice President of Resident Experience, Arrow Senior Living Management

- Vice President of Resident Experience, Arrow Senior Living Management Michael Berg - Director of Operations Management, Life Care Services

- Director of Operations Management, Life Care Services Sothea Cheney - Project Architect/Technology Manager, Market Square Architects

- Project Architect/Technology Manager, Market Square Architects Erez Cohen - Co-CEO and Co-Founder, August Health

- Co-CEO and Co-Founder, Justin Dickinson - Executive Vice President - Pathway to Living, Waterton

- Executive Vice President - Pathway to Living, Waterton Lindsey Hacker - President and Chief Financial Officer, Validus Senior Living

- President and Chief Financial Officer, Validus Senior Living Brendan Healy - Senior Managing Director, VIUM Capital

- Senior Managing Director, VIUM Capital Lynda Maryanski - Vice President of Capital Markets, Benchmark Senior Living

- Vice President of Capital Markets, Benchmark Senior Living Hunter MacLeod - SVP Development, Experience Senior Living

- SVP Development, Experience Senior Living Matt Reiners - Co-founder, Eversound

- Co-founder, Eversound Jennifer Sodo - Senior Living Market Leader, EUA

- Senior Living Market Leader, EUA Max Winters , RA - Senior Associate, Perkins Eastman

, RA - Senior Associate, Tyler Witges - President of EmpowerMe Diagnostics, EmpowerMe Wellness

Skilled Nursing

Vaishali Chokshi - Pharmacy Operations Specialist Manager • Customer Success, PharmScript, LLC.

- Pharmacy Operations Specialist Manager • Customer Success, PharmScript, LLC. Christopher Clare - Managing Director, Greystone

- Managing Director, Greystone Megan Corcoran - Regional Director of Operations, Health Dimensions Group

- Regional Director of Operations, Health Dimensions Group Patrick Flaherty - Founder of Eisenstein Flaherty, and Founder & President of Guided Living Senior Home Care

- Founder of Eisenstein Flaherty, and Founder & President of Guided Living Senior Home Care Kate Gilday - Administrator, Legacy Healthcare

- Administrator, Legacy Healthcare Zachary Gray - Chief Executive Officer & Owner, Revive Health Senior Care Management, LLC.

- Chief Executive Officer & Owner, Revive Health Senior Care Management, LLC. Shawn O'Conner - Chief Business Development Officer, Healthcare Management Partners

- Chief Business Development Officer, Healthcare Management Partners Drew Packey , D.O. - Chief Medical Officer, Theoria Medical

, D.O. - Chief Medical Officer, Shawna Rainey - VP of Clinical Reimbursement, Ignite Medical Resorts

