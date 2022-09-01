Georgia Chevrolet Buick GMC Dealership Keeps Drivers Informed with Detailed Research Pages of the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado and 2022 GMC Acadia

Carl Black Kennesaw adds 2022 Chevrolet Silverado cab and bed configuration and 2023 GMC Acadia trim level comparison pages to their website

KENNESAW, Georgia, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Car shopping heats up as the summer comes to a close. Chevrolet, Buick, and GMC have a wide selection of vehicles to choose from that are sure to appeal. Carl Black Kennesaw has the selection that customers look for – from cars and trucks to SUVs and crossovers. Carl Black Kennesaw is helping car shoppers choose the truck or SUV that is the exact fit for their needs by adding two detailed model research pages of the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado and 2023 GMC Acadia to its website.

2022 Chevy Silverado Bed and Cab Configurations Every job and every person that needs a truck to get it done is different. That's why the 2022 Chevy Silverado has a variety of truck beds and cab setups to customize to your needs. To find out all about the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 bed and cab configurations, check out this informative piece from Carl Black Kennesaw.

2023 GMC Acadia Trim Level Comparison GMC is renowned for its quality and amazing range of features. The Acadia is a remarkable car that GMC has lavished the attention of its designers and engineers on. Let's see what the different trim levels of the Acadia have to offer. This piece from Carl Black Kennesaw details the specs, features, and pricing of the SL, SLT, AT4, and high-end Denali trim levels.

To find out about these amazing vehicles or any others in the Chevy, Buick, and GMC family of vehicles, interested drivers can visit the dealership's website at http://www.carlblackkennesaw.com. Shoppers may also contact the Georgia Chevrolet dealership with questions by calling 888-457-2417 or by visiting the dealership at 1110 Roberts Road.

Media Contact

T. Scott Jordan, Carl Black Automotive Group, 888-457-2417, sjordan@carlblack.com

SOURCE Carl Black Automotive Group