City of New Westminster receives funding to upgrade Riverside Adventure Park

Government of Canada investing across British Columbia to revitalize community spaces and grow vibrant communities

NEW WESTMINSTER, BC, Sept. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Shared public spaces are the heart of communities across Canada. They bring together people of all ages and abilities, supporting businesses and stimulating local economies. In New Westminster, like many places across Canada, the community is ready to welcome back residents and visitors alike to enhanced community facilities and public spaces.

The Government of Canada recognizes that many well-loved spaces laid dormant while Canadians have taken precautions to stay safe. Upgrading existing community infrastructure and building new public assets will help Canadian cities and towns provide better access to recreational programs and facilities while boosting their economic vitality.

Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), announced an investment of $209,652 through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF) for the City of New Westminster.

This support has allowed the City of New Westminster to revitalize Riverside Adventure Park by modernizing the playground, and adding park furniture and paved multiuse pathways. These are the first upgrades to the park since 1995. The new infrastructure will benefit the whole community, including two local daycare operators, by providing safe, accessible space for outdoor recreation and social activities.

The Canada Community Revitalization Fund was launched in June 2021. The Fund provides $500 million over two years to Canada's regional development agencies to invest in shared and inclusive public spaces. As public health restrictions ease, the Government of Canada remains committed to investing in shared spaces to make them safer, greener and more accessible. This in turn will stimulate local economies, create jobs, and improve the quality of life for Canadians.

Quotes

"By investing in shared public spaces like the City of New Westminster's Riverside Adventure Park, the Government of Canada is helping British Columbians re-connect with their neighbours, welcome back visitors, and build strong communities for the future."

- The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

"The City of New Westminster is grateful for the support from the Government of Canada to revitalize Riverside Adventure Park. This funding has enabled us to create a park with improved access and amenities, which is inclusive for children of various ages and abilities, benefiting the neighbourhood and the broader community."

- Mayor Jonathan Cote, City of New Westminster

Quick Facts

Canada Community Revitalization Fund supports two major streams of activity:

adapt community spaces and assets so that they may be used safely in accordance with local public-health guidelines.



build or improve community spaces to encourage Canadians to re-engage in and explore their communities and regions.

Eligible recipients include:

not-for-profit organizations;



rural, municipal or regional governments;



Indigenous groups and communities; and



public sector bodies that provide municipal-type infrastructure.

Priority may be given to projects that encourage the participation of underrepresented groups and take into consideration the unique challenges of rural and remote communities.

Associated Links

Stay connected

Follow PacifiCan on Twitter and LinkedIn

Toll-Free Number: 1-888-338-9378

TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired): 1-877-303-3388

SOURCE Pacific Economic Development Canada