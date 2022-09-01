Globee® Awards Issues Call for Best Customer Service of the Year Nominations

Customer Service and Support Individuals, Teams, and Departments from all over the world can apply.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Globee® Awards, organizer of the world's premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has issued a call for entries for the Best Customer Service of the Year.

Learn more about the 2023 Sales, Marketing, Customer Service, and Success Awards and how to nominate here: https://globeeawards.com/sales-and-customer-service-awards/

All organizations operating anywhere in the world – large to small and startups, government, public and private, for-profit and non-profit are eligible to submit nominations. Organizations may submit any number of entries for local, regional, and other offices worldwide.

Customer Service and Support categories are classified under the following groups:

Individual Awards Categories Group

Department and Team Awards Categories Group

Organization Excellence Awards Categories Group

About the Globee Awards

Globee Awards are conferred in nine programs and competitions: the American Best in Business Awards, Business Excellence Awards, CEO World Awards®, Cybersecurity World Awards, Disruptor Company Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, Information Technology World Awards®, Sales, Marketing, & Customer Success Awards, and Women World Awards®. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com

