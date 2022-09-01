Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbS) Global Market to Reach $292.22 Billion at a CAGR of 11.6%

DUBLIN, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbS) Global Market Report 2022: By Source, By Application, By End-User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global monoclonal antibodies (MAbS) market is expected to grow from $168.70 billion in 2021 to $188.18 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%. The market is expected to reach $292.22 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.6%.

The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The increasing prevalence of cost-efficient biosimilar monoclonal antibodies are driving the monoclonal antibodies market growth. The biosimilar aim is to curb the increasing healthcare cost and handle economic pressure from the patient pod and governments to reduce the cost of medication and increase access to treatment. Biosimilar is the pharmaceuticals that are developed to have similar properties to a biologic drug that has already been approved.

A biosimilar monoclonal antibody costs 20%-25% lesser than the originator biologic drug. The number of clinical trials for a biosimilar is comparatively lesser than that of the original biologic drug and this proves to be the reason for the low cost of a biosimilar drug. In India, a new biosimilar policy called the 'Guidelines on Similar Biologics' prepared by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CSDCO) is expected to give a major boost to the Indian biosimilar drugs industry.

Alternative treatment methods and natural remedies are increasingly becoming popular globally and this is expected to have a negative impact on the revenues of the monoclonal antibody drugs market. Treatments in the fields of homeopathy, Ayurveda, yoga, acupuncture, sujok therapy are gaining popularity and slowly replacing some traditional hospital practices. For instance, the revenue of US retail sales of homeopathic and herbal remedies was around $7.5 billion. These less expensive alternatives increase competitiveness for the biologics market putting downward pressure and limiting the demand for monoclonal antibody drugs.

The monoclonal antibodies market has been witnessing multiple strategic initiatives in recent years. Top companies in the market are strategically acquiring start-ups and mid-sized companies to broaden products and services. Strategic collaborations or acquisitions and partnership agreements help vendors expand their existing product portfolio and geographical reach. For instance, In February 2019, AbCellera and Novartis enter into a multi-target partnership to create an antibody-drug discovery platform and technology for treating clinically-relevant and neurodegenerative diseases.

Companies in the industry are increasingly realigning their portfolios and pursue profitable inorganic growth opportunities. Additionally, M&A interest is also being fueled by stronger corporate balance sheets, liquid debt markets, and continued favorable interest rates globally

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is a federal agency of the United States Department of Health and Human Services, in the USA regulating the monoclonal antibodies and pharmaceutical drugs market. Increasing product launches and regulatory support for the treatment of rare diseases by USFDA is expected to support the monoclonal antibody therapeutics market growth.

