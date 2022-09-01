Volcanica Coffee Announces New Exotic Coffee Sampling Collection

Exotic Collection Created For Java Lovers Seeking To Experience Rare Specialty Coffee

ATLANTA, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Volcanica Coffee, a specialty coffee roaster that imports 150+ exotic coffees from volcanic regions around the world, announces its new Exotic Coffee Sampling Collection. The collection was compiled by Volcanica Coffee's experts to provide coffee connoisseurs the opportunity to try rare and exotic coffees from the world's top volcanic regions.

Maurice Contreras, founder and CEO of Volcanica Coffee says, "Experiencing a variety of new exotic coffees is an exciting adventure so we created the sampling collection for java lovers that want to try an assortment of rare coffees at a fraction of the cost. We receive a lot of requests from customers wanting to sample coffees from different countries before ordering an entire bag."

The new collection is offered in three sizes and each sample pack contains 2 oz. of coffee that brews one full pot. Available in whole bean, drip grind, espresso grind and French press, here are the specialty coffees included in each size.

SMALL COFFEE SAMPLE PACK (4 Packs) $9.99

Ethiopian Yirgacheffe

Sumatra Mandheling

Costa Rica Peaberry

Tanzania Peaberry

MEDIUM COFFEE SAMPLE PACK (6 Packs) $14.99

Ethiopian Yirgacheffe

Sumatra Mandheling

Costa Rica Peaberry

Tanzania Peaberry

Guatemala Antigua

Nicaragua Jinotega

LARGE COFFEE SAMPLE PACK (8 Packs) $19.99

Ethiopian Yirgacheffe

Sumatra Mandheling

Costa Rica Peaberry

Tanzania Peaberry

Guatemala Antigua

Nicaragua Jinotega

Honduras Copan

Colombia Peaberry

ABOUT VOLCANICA COFFEE Volcanica Coffee is a specialty coffee roaster that imports 150+ exotic coffees from volcanic regions around the world. The mineral-rich soil from volcanic regions produces coffee that is aromatic and remarkable in taste. The company carries a broad line of estate, peaberry, decaf and flavored coffees. Volcanica Coffee's website offers subscriptions and individual purchases. For more information, visit http://www.VolcanicaCoffee.com.

