QUEBEC CITY, Sept. 1, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Denis Ricard, President and Chief Executive Officer of iA Financial Group, will speak at the Scotiabank Financials Summit on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. (ET).

The conversation will be broadcasted live at the link below. A corporate presentation will be available on the company's website at ia.ca, under About iA/Investor Relations/Events and Presentations.

Link for the conference: https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/Event/ShowKey=207189

About iA Financial Group

iA Financial Group is one of the largest insurance and wealth management groups in Canada, with operations in the United States. Founded in 1892, it is an important Canadian public company and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols IAG (common shares) and IAF (preferred shares).

Forward-looking Statements

This document may contain statements relating to strategies used by iA Financial Group or statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or that include words such as "may", "will", "could", "should", "would", "suspect", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "believe", "estimate", and "continue" (or the negative thereof), as well as words such as "objective", "goal", "guidance", "outlook" and "forecast", or other similar words or expressions. Such statements constitute forward‑looking statements within the meaning of securities laws. In this document, forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, information concerning possible or assumed future operating results. These statements are not historical facts; they represent only expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events and are subject to change.





Although iA Financial Group believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. In addition, certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.





Material factors and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, but are not limited to: insurance, market, credit, liquidity, strategic and operational risks, such as: general business and economic conditions; level of inflation; level of competition and consolidation; changes in laws and regulations, including tax laws and changes made to capital and liquidity guidelines; risks associated with the regional or global political and social environment; risks related to climate change including the transition to a low-carbon economy and iA Financial Group's ability to satisfy stakeholder expectations on environmental, social and governance issues; data and cyber risks; risks related to human resources; hedging strategy risks; liquidity of iA Financial Group, including the availability of financing to meet existing financial commitments on their expected maturity dates when required; accuracy of information received from counterparties and the ability of counterparties to meet their obligations; the occurrence of natural or man‑made disasters, international conflicts, pandemic diseases (such as the current COVID-19 pandemic) and acts of terrorism.







Material factors and assumptions used in the preparation of financial outlooks include, but are not limited to: accuracy of accounting policies and best estimate actuarial and economic assumptions used by the Company such as mortality, morbidity, longevity and policyholder behaviour; different business growth rates per business unit; no unexpected material changes in the economic, competitive, insurance, legal or regulatory environment; risks and conditions; and the Company's recent performance and results, as discussed elsewhere in this document.





Potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic – Since March 2020 , the COVID-19 pandemic has had major, unprecedented implications for both society and the economy. The overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is still uncertain and depends on many factors, such as the progression of the virus, the emergence of new variants, the duration of the pandemic, potential treatments and therapies, the availability of vaccines, the effectiveness of government measures to slow the virus's spread and the impact of those measures on the economy. As a result, we cannot accurately predict the total bearing the pandemic will have, but the impact on iA Financial Group's business and financial results could be material. However, despite the short‑term negative impacts of the pandemic on its results, iA Financial Group remains financially solid. In addition, iA Financial Group's business continuity protocol has continued, ensuring that the quality of service clients receive is similar to or better than before the pandemic and enabling employees and advisors to continue to work safely and securely.





, military invasion of and the related sanctions and economic fallout have had several impacts on global financial markets, exacerbating the volatility already present since the beginning of the year. The outlook for financial markets over the short and medium term remains highly uncertain and vulnerable, in part due to continued geopolitical tensions. The Company continues to monitor potential impacts of the conflict. These impacts could negatively affect the Company's financial outlook, results and operations. Additional information about the material factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations and about material factors or assumptions applied in making forward-looking statements may be found in the "Risk Management" section of the Management's Discussion and Analysis for 2021, the "Management of Risks Associated with Financial Instruments" note to the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 , and elsewhere in iA Financial Group's filings with the Canadian Securities Administrators, which are available for review at sedar.com .





, and elsewhere in iA Financial Group's filings with the Canadian Securities Administrators, which are available for review at . The forward-looking statements in this document reflect iA Financial Group's expectations as of the date of this document. iA Financial Group does not undertake to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this document or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

ia.ca

iA Financial Group is a business name and trademark of iA Financial Corporation Inc. and Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc.

