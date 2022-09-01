VERSATEX, U.S. Leader in Premium PVC Building Products, Strengthens Distributor Network and Market Development Team

VERSATEX Building Products continues to bolster its national system of distribution partners by adding Woodford Plywood, Inc.

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VERSATEX Building Products continues to bolster its national system of distribution partners while adding depth to its market-development bench. This week, Sales and Marketing VP Rick Kapres announced two advances in customer service.

To begin, he said, Woodford Plywood, Inc., which was founded decades ago in Albany, Ga., now carries precision-crafted, weather-impervious VERSATEX PVC trim products for residential construction. Contractors can find Woodford locations in:

Albany, Ga. , 1504 South Mock Road

, 1504 South Mock Road Augusta, Ga. , 1332 Gordon Highway

, 1332 Gordon Highway Columbia, S.C. , 1041 Buckner Park Drive

, 1041 Buckner Park Drive Tallahassee, Fla. , 4963 Swamp Fox Road

, 4963 Swamp Fox Road Waycross, Ga. , 2879 Industrial Blvd.

"For the building-materials dealers we work so hard to satisfy, an effective distributor network is essential," said Mr. Kapres. "Our long-term goal is to make access to our value-adding products seamless, dependable and comprehensive."

In addition, Mr. Kapres welcomed Jonathan McGoran to the VERSATEX market development team. He said Mr. McGoran will cover the Maryland-D.C.-Northern Virginia region. Mr. McGoran, 25, was born and raised in the western Pennsylvania town of Imperial. An Eagle Scout, he attended Slippery Rock University and graduated in 2020 with a BA in business management. He is now based in Winchester, Va.

"We are excited to bring Jonathan on board, and we feel he will have a significant impact on the builder-architect community, with great benefits for our dealer partners," said Matt Cullen, VERSATEX's Mid-Atlantic Regional Sales Manager.

VERSATEX was founded in 2004 by industry professionals dedicated to bringing exceptional building products to the marketplace. Our unmatched quality and consistency generate PVC trim options that meet and exceed the needs of builders, architects, fabricators and homeowners. At the same time, our market-back approach focuses new-product development on customer requirements and innovations that make a real difference in efficiency and design.

Media Contact

Tracy Nedzesky, Tracy Nedzesky, 1 4125231124, tnedzesky@versatex.com

SOURCE VERSATEX