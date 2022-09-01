ñol

Update on Loomis' ongoing share repurchase

by PRNewswire
September 1, 2022 11:27 AM | 1 min read

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Loomis AB resolved, and communicated, on July 21, 2022, to continue to repurchase own shares during the third quarter 2022.

As of August 31, 2022, the company has during the third quarter repurchased 434,000 own shares. The company's total holding of own shares thereby amounts to 2,691,782. The total number of shares in the company, including the company's own shares, amounts to 75,279,829.

For information about transactions in the repurchase program, please see: www.nasdaqomxnordic.com/news/corporate-actions/repurchase-of-own-shares.

This press release is also available on the company's website, www.loomis.com

September 1, 2022

CONTACT:

Kristian Ackeby
Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: +46 70 569 69 98   
Email: kristian.ackeby@loomis.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/loomis-ab/r/update-on-loomis--ongoing-share-repurchase,c3624761

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/51/3624761/1622267.pdf

Update on Loomisâ€™ ongoing share repurchase

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/update-on-loomis-ongoing-share-repurchase-301616535.html

SOURCE Loomis AB

Posted In: Accounting newsissuesPress Releases