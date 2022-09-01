Worldwide Virtual Reality in Gaming Industry to 2027 - Rising Research Activities in the Field of VR is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Virtual Reality (VR) in Gaming Market 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global virtual reality (VR) market is growing at a significant CAGR of around 18.0% during the forecast period. The market is mainly driven due to various factors including rising demand for VR in various industries such as consumer electronics, gaming, increasing demand for interactive video platforms in the retail sector, rising penetration of smartphones and other smart devices.

The COVID-19 pandemic has a positive impact on the global VR market since December 2019. The pandemic has increased the digital transformation of companies, The industries are focusing more on the digital platform to interact with their customers. as well Persons working from home are more consistent on digital sources. The e-commerce market is growing faster in this pandemic and virtual reality can be taken benefit of by creating an artificial vision of the clothes that people like, also superimpose the image of furniture on the place it needs to be placed, the growing adoption of virtual events is driving the growth of the market in COVID-19 pandemic.

The is global VR market segmented based on components, system, application, device, based on components, global VR market is segmented into hardware and software. Based on system, the global VR market is segmented into non-immersive VR, semi-immersive VR, fully immersive VR. based on the application, the global VR market is segmented into entertainment, gaming, tourism, automotive, training, and education, defense, healthcare. based on the device, the global VR market is segmented into the head-mounted display (HMD), gesture-tracking device (GTD), projectors & display wall (PDW).

The global VR market is analyzed based on the geographical regions that are contributing considerably towards the growth of the market. Based on the geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America held the largest share in the VR market.

The factors that drive the market in the region included rising research activities in the field of VR, and the presence of key market players in the region such as Apple, Inc., Google LLC, Microsoft Corp. Invention by the US government by deploying virtual training sessions on public health veterinary, and speedy internet penetration and advancement in immersive technology. Moreover, South America is projected to witness steady growth due to rapid internet penetration and developments in immersive technology.

