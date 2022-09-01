Napa Valley State Parks Association Launches 2022 Online Auction to Support Napa State Parks - Let the Bidding Begin!

Opens at 12 pm PST on September 1st with donations from over 150 Napa Valley Donors

Exclusive Napa Items for Bid

Auction Link: https://nvspa.betterworld.org/auctions/2022-napa-valley-state-parks

ST. HELENA, Calif., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Napa Valley State Parks Association (NVSPA), a charitable 501(c)(3) organization for 50+ years, opens its 2022 Online Auction today at 12:00 PM (PST) which will run until September 25th, closing at 9 PM (PST), with auction items from over 150 Napa Valley donors. NVSPA will hold its 2022 Bale Grist Mill Harvest Dinner on September 24th, which also will include a live auction. Tickets for the Harvest Dinner are scarce and can be purchased at https://nvspa.betterworld.org/events/2022-harvest-dinner. The Mill Keeper is serving as Presenting Sponsor for the dinner.

Cathie Bennett Warner, President of NVSPA said, "On behalf of the Board and members of NVSPA, we want the entire Napa Valley community to know that we are overwhelmed with gratitude for the hundreds of generous donations we have received for our Online Auction which launches today, September 1st at noon and will go until September 25th at 9pm.

"Over 150 Napa Valley donors are supporting this auction to benefit the Napa State Parks. We know that wine collectors everywhere will want a chance to bid on some rare lots of wine that we have collected from some very prestigious wineries as well as from some exclusive boutique wineries. We also are offering some fabulous magnum lots, luxury dining and lodging experiences, and outdoor adventures with Napa insiders to thrill outdoor enthusiasts. In addition, we have some Fund-A -Need items included that directly benefit our State Parks."

"We are so grateful to the entire Napa community for its enthusiastic support of our Online Auction and Bale Grist Mill Harvest Dinner. Let the bidding begin!"

While the COVID pandemic and the 2020 fires devastated all three of Napa Valley State Parks, some things have remained constant: the Napa State Parks, including Bale Grist Mill, Bothe-Napa Valley and Robert Louis Stevenson, have continued to serve as an escape and oasis for Napa County residents and tourists seeking fresh air, exercise, hiking, biking, climbing and a place to smile in the sun. The dedicated Parks staff, supported by the Napa Open Space District, have continued caring for these beautiful and historic State Parks, even in the face of wildfire, drought and pandemic challenges over the last few years. The three State Parks, owned by the State of California but reliant solely on local and private funding since 2012, have been an indispensable asset for Napa Valley, the Bay Area and tourists from around the globe.

Generous Donors to the Online Auction include:

55 Degrees, Adamvs Wines, Alpha Omega Winery, Amici Cellars, Andrew Geoffrey Vineyard, Auberge du Soleil, Aubert Wines, Baldacci Family Vineyards, Bay Area Ridge Trail, Beehaven Honey, Bell Wine Cellars, Blackbird Vineyards, Chip Bouril, Buster's Southern Barbeque, Cakebread Cellars, Calafia Cellars, Calistoga Pottery, Cameo Cinema, Carter Cellars, Castello di Amorosa,The CBW Group, Chappellet, Chase Cellars, Chateau Montelena, Checkerboard Vineyards, Clark-Claudon Vineyards, Cliff Lede Vineyards, Clos Pegase, Clos du Val, Corison Winery, Covert Estate Wine, Crisp Kitchen & Juice, Cuvaison, Dakota Shy Winery, Diamond Creek Vineyards, Diamond Mountain Vineyard, Di Costanzo Wines, Doug Cutting, Dyer Vineyard, El Molino Winery, Fe Wines, Fisher Vineyards, Four Seasons Napa Valley/Truss Restaurant/Elusa Winery, Francis House, Frog's Leap Winery, Gandona Winery, Girard Winery, Goatlandia Farm Animal Sanctuary, Joanne & Jon Goldstein, Gott's Roadside, Greer Vineyard, GRO Wines, Haber Family Vineyards, Hall Wines, Harvest Inn, Hard Six Cellars, Hayfork Wine Company, Health Spa Napa Valley, John Heymann & Luisa Coll-Pardo Heymann, Hoopes Vineyard, J. Davies, Jameson Humane, Jericho Canyon Vineyard, Jones Family Vineyards, Judd's Hill Winery, Kongsgaard Wine, Karl Lawrence Cellars, Lail Vineyards, Lang & Reed Wine Company, Lokoya, Madeleine's Macarons, Mad Fritz Napa Valley, Madrigal Family Winery, Marciano Estate, Materra, Cunat Family Vineyards, Martin Ray, Mementomori Wine, Menegon Catering, Mercury Syndicate, Mazzocco Sonoma, Merryvale Family of Wines, Meteor Vineyards, Mueller Family Vineyards, Mustards Grill, Napa Valley Fencing Academy, Newton Napa Valley, OVID Napa Valley, Peju Napa Valley, Anne Pentland -Artist; Perliss Estate Vineyards, Pott Wines, PWR Wines, Rewa Vineyards, Reynolds Family Winery, St. Anne's Crossing Winery, Saddleback Cellars, Salvestrin Winery, Scarecrow Wine, Schramsberg Vineyards, Seaver Vineyards, Seven Stones Winery, Shafer Vineyards, Shibumi Knoll Vineyards, Silver Oak, Soda Rock Winery, Somnium Winery, Southbridge Napa Valley, Spottswoode Estate Vineyard and Winery, Staglin Family Vineyard, Ken Stanton, Sterling Vineyards, SummitVine Ranch, Frances House, The Mill Keeper, The Saint and Night Wines, The Setting Inn, The Vineyardist, Taplin Cellars, Theorem Vineyards, Tierra Roja Vineyard, Tom Eddy Napa Valley, TOR Napa Valley, Tres Sabores Winery, Truchard Vineyards, VGS Chateau Potelle, Vineyard 29, Vineyard (511), Von Strasser Family of Wine , Wallis Family Estate, White Rock Vineyards, Woodhouse Chocolate, Young Inglewood Vineyards, Zakin Family Estate, ZD Wines, Bale Grist Mill State Park, Bothe-Napa Valley State Park and Robert Louis Stevenson State Park. (Donors as of 8/31/22)

Visit our auction link: https://nvspa.betterworld.org/auctions/2022-napa-valley-state-parks or website for more information: www.napavalleystateparks.org

ABOUT NVSPA

The Napa Valley State Parks Association's mission is to raise funding and recruit volunteers to support the three California State parks located in beautiful Napa Valley. Funding raised by the Association is used for historic building upkeep, trail maintenance, educational resources, park resources, care of the campsites, yurts, cabins and a spring-fed pool, along with picnic areas, a 176-year-old working Grist Mill and access for all. Therefore, we rely on the generosity of our donors and those that enjoy the use of our parks. NVSPA is a charitable 501(c)(3) organization. Federal Tax ID 94-2459815. Donations are fully tax-deductible.

CONTACT:

Cathie Bennett Warner 415-420-1573, 343785@email4pr.com

or Jessica Ardizzone (707) 815-5975, 343785@email4pr.com

