Bill Alexander Toyota in Yuma, Arizona, Adds the 2022 Toyota RAV4 XLE Premium to Its Inventory

Customers in the market for the 2022 Toyota RAV4 XLE Premium should drive down to Bill Alexander Toyota in Yuma, Arizona.

YUMA, Ariz., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Available at a starting MSRP of $36,560, the 2022 Toyota RAV4 XLE Premium is offered in the inventory of Bill Alexander Toyota. The Toyota RAV4 XLE Premium boasts a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine with 203 horsepower and 184 pounds of torque, which provides adequate power and good acceleration in most circumstances. The model comes with 19-inch alloy wheels that are much more imposing, and it also has a power liftgate for more straightforward access to the enormous luggage space.

Potential customers can virtually inspect the 2022 Toyota RAV4 XLE Premium. All the key information about the vehicle is available on the inventory page of the dealership's website. Drivers can test drive their preferred vehicle before committing to a purchase. They will be able to see their future car in action thanks to this. The sales team at the dealership is available via phone for more information.

To find out more about the offers and services for vehicles that the Alexandar Toyota dealership has to offer, please visit the https://www.myalexandertoyota.com/ website. Visit the store at 889 E 32nd St, Yuma, AZ 85365 for additional details on the potent 2022 Toyota RAV4 XLE Premium or call them at 928-344-1170.

