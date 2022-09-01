Globee® Awards Issues call for Innovative Product and Service of the Year Nominations

Now accepting entries from all over the world for innovative products and services.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Globee® Awards, organizer of the world's premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, is now accepting entries for innovative product and service of the year.

Categories for new products and services are classified under the following groups:

New Product & Service Innovation | AI, Information Technology & Cyber Security Awards Categories Group

New Product & Service Innovation | Content Technologies and Information Management Awards Categories Group

New Product & Service Innovation | Education Awards Categories Group

New Product & Service Innovation | Energy/CleanTech Industry Awards categories

New Product & Service Innovation | Health Care Awards Categories Group

New Product & Service Innovation | Industry and Vertical Markets Awards Categories Group

New Product & Service Innovation | Best New Product or Service Awards Categories Group

