LCTaylor Licensed Insolvency Trustee Celebrates 30th Anniversary

In 1992, LCTaylor opened its doors with the goal of helping Manitobans solve their debt problems.

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Winnipeg, Manitoba, September 8th, 2022: LCTaylor Licensed Insolvency Trustee is proud to announce their firm's 30th Anniversary. This achievement highlights LCTaylor's service in the Manitoba Insolvency Industry and their commitment to assisting people in tough financial circumstances. Over the last three decades, LC Taylor has helped more than 50,000 people find solutions to their unmanageable debt.

About LCTaylor

LCTaylor was founded in 1992 by Leigh C. Taylor when he decided to develop an insolvency-only firm whose sole purpose was to assist people with debt problems. Mr. Taylor's vision was to provide the most trusted help center in Manitoba and Northwestern Ontario for people with unmanageable debt.

"Looking back over the last 30 years, I see a lot of faces. Faces of people that came to us in distress, often at their wits' end. These same faces then left our office looking towards a brighter future. It's gratifying to think we've helped a lot of people solve a lot of problems." Leigh Taylor, LIT, President

In 1994, Mr. Taylor's daughter, Jillian Taylor-Mancusi, joined the firm and is now the Chief Executive Officer of the firm. She, Leigh Taylor, their other Trustees, and a great staff of caring professionals continue to fulfill Mr. Taylor's vision of providing a comprehensive range of solutions for each unique situation.

"Over the years a lot has changed. When I first started at LCTaylor, we used typewriters, dictaphones, and took telephone messages on notepads. At the same time, a lot has stayed the same. The same meetings with people who are going through some of their most difficult challenges, and the same feeling when you can provide those people with a fresh start. At LCTaylor we will continue to provide families with that same feeling of relief for another 30 years." Jillian Taylor-Mancusi, LIT, CEO

Video Interview:

https://youtu.be/8rNQGG2Ox6g

To learn more about LCTaylor visit: https://lctaylor.com/about/

