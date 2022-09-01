TRC Market Research Is Ranked #6 in the GRIT Top 50 List as the Most Innovative Strategic Research Consultancy in 2022 Greenbook's Report

TRC Market Research, a full-service market research consultancy, announced today that the company made the Top 50 list of the Most Innovative Companies in the 2022 Greenbook Research Industry Trends (GRIT) Report. TRC ranked #6 as top strategic research consultancy, #10 as top full-service agency and #20 as the most innovative market research supplier. This demonstrates its continuous improvement over the years.

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TRC Market Research, a Philadelphia-based market research consultancy that specializes in conjoint analysis, message prioritization, pricing research and green marketing, announced today that the company was named one of the most innovative market research companies in the 2022 Greenbook Research Industry Trends (GRIT) Report.

Greenbook, a market research industry publication and an organizer of market research events, provides valuable resources for market researchers. Greenbook connects both sides, market research clients and providers, to achieve their common goal of uncovering growth-driven insights.

The 2022 GRIT "Top 50 Most Innovative" list is based on a global survey of market research professionals (including clients and suppliers) that is conducted annually. The survey uses an "innovation" attribute and its perception as the key measure for the list. The list is considered an industry benchmark of top innovators. The GRIT report also delves into the issues surrounding automation, research budgets, and new skills and resources needed for educating the researcher of the future.

TRC ranked #20 in the main list of the TOP 50 Most Innovative market research suppliers. In GRIT's sub-lists, TRC ranked #6 as top market research consultancy and #10 as too full-service market research agency.

"This has been a great year for our innovation to be recognized - seeing some of the work we do for PayPal covered in the Harvard Business Review earlier in the year and again making the GRIT list, in fact, rising up to the top six of strategic research consultancies. I'm so proud of my team and appreciative of the clients who not only partner with us to conduct innovative research but also acknowledge that innovation." says Rich Raquet, TRC's president.

TRC's clients range from Fortune 500 companies to medium-sized businesses, and small business ventures which are on the track to accelerated growth. TRC partnered with small Spruce Haven Farm based out of Vermont to develop a green marketing strategy to launch their new Spruce Haven Cold Brew product. This year, TRC shared the sustainability story at various market research conferences such as Quirk's Event, MRMW Merlien, Insights Association in Boston) as well as coffee industry's The Coffee Expo conference. TRC Market Research can deliver a fresh, unique perspective to its clients because of its commitment to gaining and giving ongoing knowledge through long-term partnerships and academic relationships.

About TRC Market Research, a Philadelphia market research company

TRC Market Research is a full-service market research consultancy, Small Business Enterprise Certified, that provides expertise and guidance in product development, message prioritization, pricing research, green marketing, conjoint analysis, qualitative and quantitative integration, and market research online communities (MROC).

TRC is HiTRUST CSF certified for information security. This certification is awarded to an elite group of organizations worldwide and demonstrates TRC's continued commitment to protecting the company's clients' sensitive and regulated data. HITRUST CSF Certified status shows that TRC's policies, procedures, and systems associated with transmitting, storing, and processing sensitive information have met key regulations and industry-defined requirements, such as the HIPPA, NIST, ISO, COBIT, Data Breach Notification, and Privacy Rules.

TRC is also Great Place to Work Certified which shows outstanding employee relationships within the company and distinguishes the company culture among potential job seekers.

Media Contact

Lenka Kolar, TRC Market Research, 1 215-641-2225, lkolar@trcmarketresearch.com

SOURCE TRC Market Research