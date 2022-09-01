Experienced Litigator Opens New Firm Dedicated to Medical Malpractice and Wrongful Death

Sandra S. Neuman forms new law firm to continue her advocacy for injured victims and their families.

PITTSBURGH, Pa. , Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sandra Neuman, formerly of the boutique medical malpractice team at Richards & Richards, LLP, has opened a new law office dedicated to medical malpractice, wrongful death and catastrophic injury.

Over the past 28 years, Neuman has received professional recognition and awards from Super Lawyers, the Multi – Million Dollar Advocates Forum and the Academy of Trial Lawyers, an invitation-only organization limited to the top 250 trial lawyers in Allegheny County. She is now looking forward to her new title as founder of Sandra Neuman Law, LLC. She will continue to represent victims of medical malpractice and wrongful death. What makes Sandra Neuman Law unique is that it is the only solely woman–owned medical malpractice firm in Western Pennsylvania.

Neuman has obtained significant verdicts and settlements against western Pennsylvania's hospitals and medical providers and she is known to their insurance carriers and defense attorneys. She and her co-counsel obtained one of the highest verdicts in Allegheny County in 2009, a $5.3 million award against UPMC. In her career, she has obtained results in excess of $120 million. "The mission of my firm is to help people and effectuate change in medical institutions where the focus is on profits instead of patient care. The way to do this is through zealous advocacy and being willing to take a case to trial. With my experience and reputation, the insurance carriers know I will do just that to ensure full and complete compensation for my clients."

Neuman is a 1994 graduate of Duquesne University School of Law where she was the Executive Articles Editor of the Law Review. She currently maintains active memberships in the Allegheny County Bar Association and Pennsylvania Bar Association, and holds leadership positions in the Academy of Trial Lawyers, Pennsylvania Association for Justice, and Western Pennsylvania Trial Lawyers Association, where she served as president.

Sandra Neuman Law, LLC is located at 954 Greentree Road in Pittsburgh. The office will be alongside Julian Gray Associates, owned by Neuman's law school classmate and friend, Julian Gray. She looks forward to the synergy of working with Gray's talented team of attorneys and social workers who provide excellent care to the injured and disabled.

Gray is likewise excited about Neuman's move, "as a disability planning attorney who has known Sandy for over 30 years and collaborated with her to provide comprehensive guidance to many families, I am thrilled to see her take her practice to another level. Sandy is already one of the premier birth injury and medical malpractice attorneys in Pennsylvania and I am excited to be working in close proximity to her practice."

Media Contact

Sandra S. Neuman, Sandra Neuman Law, 1 4123680367, ssn@sandraneumanlaw.com

SOURCE Sandra Neuman Law