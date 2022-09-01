Outlook on the Athletic Footwear Global Market to 2027 - by Type, End-user and Region

DUBLIN, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Athletic Footwear Market 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global athletics footwear market is anticipated to grow at a substantial CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period. The market is set to display impressive growth during the forecast period with some key trends emerging, such as the growing awareness related to fitness activities and rising sports events across the globe.

The global athletics footwear market suffered a downfall during the COVID-19 pandemic as most of the economic activities were halted during Q1 and Q2 2020. The supply-chain activities related to athletics footwear were impacted owing to restrictions on movement along with a shortage of labor across the globe. Additionally, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the manufacturing units were also shut down that decreased the supply of athletics footwear for the customers along with the ban on the various sporting tournament.

The global athletics footwear market is segmented based on type and end-user. Based on the type segment, the market is segmented into running & walking shoes, hiking & trekking shoes, sports shoes, and other shoes. Further, based on the sports shoe segment, the market is segmented into soccer shoes, basketball shoes, cricket shoes, badminton shoes, football shoes, swimming shoes, tennis shoes, and other sports shoes. Based on the end-user segment, the market is bifurcated into men, women, and kids.

Geographically market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific is expected to have the fastest-growing region in the market. The growing penetration of e-commerce which was once a stronghold of the US and a few European economies such as France, Italy, and Germany, is set to expand to emerging economies, in the Asia-Pacific region. The growing sports tournament in the Asian economies of Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and China, which is set to increase the demand for athletics footwear.

Further, ADIDAS AG, Nike, Inc., PUMA SE, Under Armour, Inc., Skechers USA, Inc., ASICS Corp., among others are the key players in the market, which are adopting different strategies such as new product launches and approvals, mergers, and acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations, among others. For instance, in February 2021, PUMA SE had introduced its five new running shoes and styles that consist of its new foam technology and are lightweight. This technology will support the runners' use of less energy along with providing an effortless running experience.

In February 2021, Nike, Inc. had introduced their lace-free, slip-on sneaker that is named Go FlyEase, which does not require supports of hands to put on and take off. Go FlyEase is considered as part of Nike's FlyEase line of running, soccer, and basketball sneakers.

The Report Covers

Comprehensive research methodology of the global athletics footwear market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global athletics footwear market.

Insights about market determinants that are stimulating the global athletics footwear market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with the regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Key Company Analysis

3.1.1. ASICS Corp.

3.1.1.1. Overview

3.1.1.2. Financial Analysis

3.1.1.3. SWOT Analysis

3.1.1.4. Recent Developments

3.1.2. Adidas AG

3.1.2.1. Overview

3.1.2.2. Financial Analysis

3.1.2.3. SWOT Analysis

3.1.2.4. Recent Developments

3.1.3. Nike, Inc.

3.1.3.1. Overview

3.1.3.2. Financial Analysis

3.1.3.3. SWOT Analysis

3.1.3.4. Recent Developments

3.1.4. Puma SE

3.1.4.1. Overview

3.1.4.2. Financial Analysis

3.1.4.3. SWOT Analysis

3.1.4.4. Recent Developments

3.1.5. Under Armour Inc.

3.1.5.1. Overview

3.1.5.2. Financial Analysis

3.1.5.3. SWOT Analysis

3.1.5.4. Recent Developments

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Impact of COVID-19 on Key Players



4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Global Athletic Footwear Market by Type

5.1.1. Running & Walking Shoes

5.1.2. Hiking & Trekking Shoes

5.1.3. Sports Shoes

5.1.4. Other Shoes

5.2. Global Athletic Footwear Market by End-User

5.2.1. Men

5.2.2. Women

5.2.3. Kids



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North America

6.1.1. United States

6.1.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. Germany

6.2.3. Italy

6.2.4. Spain

6.2.5. France

6.2.6. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. China

6.3.2. India

6.3.3. Japan

6.3.4. South Korea

6.3.5. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Rest of the World



7. Company Profiles

7.1. Amer Sports Corp.

7.2. Avia, Inc.

7.3. British Knights N.A LLC

7.4. Brooks Sports, Inc.

7.5. Columbia Sportswear Co.

7.6. K-Swiss, Inc.

7.7. Lotto Sport Italia Spa

7.8. New Balance Athletics, Inc.

7.9. Newton Running Company, Inc

7.10. Nfinity Athletic Corp.

7.11. Skechers USA, Inc.

7.12. VF Corp.

7.13. Wolverine World Wide, Inc.

7.14. Woodland Worldwide



