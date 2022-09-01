New Yorkers Discover Korea's Diverse Culture through K-food, K-pop and many more

Celebrating 140th Anniversary of Diplomatic ties between Korea and the United States with a grand presentation of Korean culture and cuisine

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism of the Republic of Korea and the Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) hosted a series of cultural events themed Discover Your Korea to celebrate the 140th Anniversary of diplomatic relations between Korea and the United States of America. The two-day celebration was held at Times Square and Grand Central Station, two of the most visited destinations in New York City with an estimated one million visitors daily. In addition, over 400 Travel Professionals were hosted at a reception and dinner presentation at the prestigious Cipriani in Manhattan. New Yorkers were treated to Korea's diverse culture through Korean Temple food, K-pop, K-beauty, K-drama, and Taekwondo performances by Kukkiwon.

The events kicked off at Grand Central Station where 80 lucky attendees were randomly selected to meet and receive autographs and photo opportunity with NBC's American Song Contest winner, AleXa a Korean American singer and performer. Participants also took photos dressed in traditional Korean Hanbok attire and received complimentary K-beauty products. The exhibition featured digital photo exhibitions of over 200 Korean actors, included "Squid Game" Lee Jungjae and Academy Award-winning Youn Yuhjung of "Minari". Korean cuisine was also on show with Master of Korean Temple Food and Netflix's "Chef's Table" fame, Venerable Jeong Kwan who engaged the attendees through demonstrations, and sampling of Korean Temple Food.

At Times Square, the audience was treated to a Taekwondo demonstration by Kukkiwon (World Taekwondo Headquarters), who won the hearts of onlookers as they performed amazing feats of agility and physical discipline synonymous with Korean Taekwondo.

In keeping with the Korea Tourism Organization mission to strengthen partnerships and increase tourism to Korea, travel professionals, and community officials were treated to an evening showcasing Korean culture and cuisine at Cipriani on 42nd Street in the heart of midtown Manhattan. Welcome messages were delivered by the CEO of Korea Tourism Organization, Shin, Sang Yong, ambassador Chung, Byung Hwa, consul general of the Republic of Korea in New York, and Ven Wongyeong of the Culture Corps of Korean Buddhism. Special awards were presented to the United States Tour Operators Association (USTOA) accepted by Mrs. Peggy Murphy, vice president of USTOA, Darley Newman of Travels with Darley, and Andrew Evans of Where's Andrew in recognition of their invaluable contributions to Korea Tourism advancement and exposure to the US market. Performances included K-pop singer Alexa, Kukkiwon Taekwondo and a Korean fan dance performed by Woori Garak. One of the main highlights of the evening saw Ven. Jeong Kwan giving an overview of Korean Temple Food connecting body with nature and taking time to explain the ingredients used to prepare the evenings featured meal.

"At a time when international tourism is slowly recovering, these events will help position South Korea as Asia's top tourist destination for American travelers," said Jaesok Park, executive director at Korea Tourism Organization, NY. The delegation from Korea included Korea Tourism Organization, Seoul Tourism Organization, Busan Tourism Organization, Incheon Tourism Organization, Incheon Airport, Kim's M&T, Wow Corea Tour, Rye Tour, and eTour.

The evening concluded with the awarding of door prizes presented by KTO and Korean Air.

