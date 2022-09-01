Indrio Brands Earns Seat at Inc. 5000 Table, Achieving 92% Growth

Inc. revealed that Indrio Brands was named to its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list highlights the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Chobani, Under Armour, Patagonia, and many other consumer brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

VERO BEACH, Fla., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. revealed that Indrio Brands was named to its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list highlights the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment — independent businesses. In addition, Chobani, Under Armour, Patagonia, and many other consumer brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"Our 92% growth over the last 36 months illustrates that we have an operating platform that works for consumer brands. But it didn't come easily—we spent years strengthening the foundation of our business and planning for this," said Indrio Brands President & CEO Alex Brown.

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc.

While Indrio Brands started in 2006 in the DTC food gifting vertical, today, it builds and buys specialty brands across multiple industries, then operates them on a proprietary multi-channel platform that includes e-commerce, catalog, and retail strategies. It is preparing to launch its most nascent brand this Holiday 2023, while its oldest brands turn 75 and 96 years, respectively.

Mr. Brown added, "Our expertise in order management, logistics, and specialty branding has yielded more than 25 million consumer shipments. But our recent growth can be attributed to an open and flexible approach to attracting the right partners. When we buy or partner in a business, our approach as a family-held company is to preserve the legacies of those brands and operate them over the long term. We're very optimistic about what's next."

Indrio Brands' mission is to connect consumers with one another and the outdoor world through superior product experiences. With six locations in Florida and Texas, Indrio Brands ships millions of packages directly to consumers' homes every year.

Its portfolio of brands includes Hale Groves, Pittman & Davis, Citrus.com, Sun Harvest Citrus, Florida Indian River Groves, Soil & Clay, and Hoo-rag. To learn more, visit https://indrio.com/brands/.

