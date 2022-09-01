Samba TV and Relo Metrics Partner to Deliver Increased Linear and OTT Ad Measurement and Insight for Brands, Sports Teams, and Agencies

Relo Metrics customers can now access broadcast impressions and viewership for cross-channel sports content

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Samba TV, the leading global provider of television technology and omniscreen advertising and analytics, announced today that it has partnered with Relo Metrics, the leading sports sponsorship intelligence platform, to provide brands, sports teams, and agencies with new insight into sponsorship effectiveness on linear television for the first time ever. Leveraging Samba TV's proprietary ACR technology and smart TV viewership data, Relo Metrics customers will now be able to measure the television reach of in-stadium branding as well as have a more accurate and holistic view into their sponsorship's exposure, impressions and reach across every piece of digital sports content.

"As sports content media rights continue to become diversified across linear and OTT platforms, it was important for our customers at Relo Metrics to find the right partner to provide accurate and cross-channel broadcast measurement," said Brian Kim, CEO of Relo Metrics. "Integrating Samba TV's content viewership solutions into our sponsorship intelligence platform not only provides our customers a clearer way to measure their sponsorship exposure across TV, it will ultimately allow us to surface new insights and maximize the impact of sponsorship revenue for our customers."

"This is the year of measurement and currency innovation and we are pleased to announce this first-in-kind partnership to enable a new currency in sports sponsorships," said Samba TV Co-Founder and CEO Ashwin Navin. "Our data confirms that in terms of reach, sports represent 80% of the top 50 linear programs in the last quarter alone." Navin added, "There is a huge opportunity to lean into new measurement capabilities to unlock a clear view into the value of sponsorships in this arena. We are excited to partner with a market leader like Relo Metrics to put data at the heart of decision-making."

With a global addressable footprint of 46 million opted-in televisions, Samba TV's software is integrated at the chipset level into 24 of the leading, global CTV brands, providing first-party insight into viewership data across broadcast, cable, over-the-top, and digital media. This strategic partnership announced today will allow Relo Metrics' customers to leverage Samba TV's television viewership data to assess the full impact of their sponsorship and identify opportunities for more effective reach.

Relo Metrics' sponsorship intelligence platform is used by hundreds of sports teams, brands and agencies, enabling them to quantify their sponsorship exposure across all digital channels. Relo Metrics unlocks the true earned media of sponsorships to help brands and teams maximize their full potential.

About Samba TV

Samba TV has transformed the TV from a pane of glass on the wall to a window into the heart of audiences. We are the global leader in television technology powering real-time insights and audience targeting to enable unparalleled marketing efficiency and effectiveness. Our proprietary first-party data from tens of millions of opted-in televisions, across more than 20 TV brands sold in over 100 countries, provides advertisers and media companies a unified view of the entire consumer journey. Our independent currency-grade measurement has future-proofed advertising for the next generation, empowering advertisers to connect with their audiences on any platform, across every screen.

About Relo Metrics

Relo Metrics is an AI-powered sponsorship intelligence platform that enables brands to track and optimize their sponsorship investments and powers teams and leagues with the insights they need to retain and grow revenue. The company's industry leading platform is leveraged by over 150 global clients to maximize the digital exposure of their sponsorships. For more information, visit www.relometrics.com.

