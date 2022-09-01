Operating Systems & Productivity Software Publishing Global Market to Reach $660.51 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Operating Systems & Productivity Software Publishing Global Market Report 2022, By Type, Sales Channel, Product, Device Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global operating systems & productivity software publishing market is expected to grow from $348.46 billion in 2021 to $399.57 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7%. The market is expected to reach $660.51 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.4%.



North America was the largest region in operating systems & productivity software publishing market in 2021. Asia Pacific was the second largest region in operating systems & productivity software publishing market. The regions covered in the operating systems & productivity software publishing market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The operating systems & productivity software publishing market is expected to be aided by rapid growth in investments in smart city projects in many countries globally. Smart city technologies uses information and communication technologies to efficiently manage and operate urban services including transportation systems, water supply and law and order. These technologies are enabled through IoT technology. IoT is a convergence of computing devices, mechanical and digital objects.

This system facilitates the transfer of data over a network without human interaction and minimal human to computer interaction. As smart cities use a number of electronic devices and communications equipment, the demand for software products is expected to increase. APG Algemene Pensioen Groep N.V. announced investment of €250 million in ""Smart City Infrastructure Fund"", for development of smart city projects across North America, Europe, Australia and other major urban areas in the world. The concept of smart cities is becoming more popular in developing nations too. For instance, more than 1,000 smart city pilot projects are either ready for or are under construction globally and around 500 of these projects are in China.

Operating systems and productivity software companies are increasingly offering their products on open source platforms to increase presence in the market and expedite the development process. For instance, according to a survey conducted by Black Duck, 86% of respondents said that they used open source software to fix bugs or add functionality to a project. According to Allison Randal, President of Open Source Initiative, 78% of companies use open source solutions and 64% participate in open source projects indicating an increase in open source software platforms to build applications. Major companies providing open-source operating system and productivity software includes Canonical Limited, The Document Foundation, Apache Software Foundation, Scribus and Mozilla Corporation.

Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Operating Systems; Productivity Software Publishing

2) By Sales Channel: B2B; B2C

3) By Product: Windows; Linux; Android; iOS; macOS; Others

4) By Device Type: Computer; Mobile



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Operating Systems & Productivity Software Publishing Market Characteristics



4. Operating Systems & Productivity Software Publishing Market Product Analysis

5. Operating Systems & Productivity Software Publishing Market Supply Chain



6. Operating Systems & Productivity Software Publishing Market Customer Information



7. Operating Systems & Productivity Software Publishing Market Trends And Strategies



8. Impact Of COVID-19 On Operating Systems & Productivity Software Publishing



9. Operating Systems & Productivity Software Publishing Market Size And Growth



10. Operating Systems & Productivity Software Publishing Market Regional Analysis



11. Operating Systems & Productivity Software Publishing Market Segmentation

12. Operating Systems & Productivity Software Publishing Market Metrics



13. Asia-Pacific Operating Systems & Productivity Software Publishing Market



14. Western Europe Operating Systems & Productivity Software Publishing Market



15. Eastern Europe Operating Systems & Productivity Software Publishing Market



16. North America Operating Systems & Productivity Software Publishing Market



17. South America Operating Systems & Productivity Software Publishing Market



18. Middle East Operating Systems & Productivity Software Publishing Market



19. Africa Operating Systems & Productivity Software Publishing Market



20. Operating Systems & Productivity Software Publishing Market Competitive Landscape



21. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Operating Systems & Productivity Software Publishing Market



22. Market Background: Software Products Market



23. Recommendations



24. Appendix



25. Copyright And Disclaimer



Companies Mentioned

Microsoft

International Business Machines Corporation

Intuit inc.

Google

VMware Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Toshiba Corporation

Trimble Inc.

Softbank Group Corp.

Adobe Systems Incorporated

