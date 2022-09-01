Pinellas County Schools and Pinellas Education Foundation to Partner with TB12 Foundation

Tom Brady and Alex Guerrero's TB12 Method to be Integrated into Health and Wellness Curriculum

LARGO, Fla., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Drawing on a shared commitment to innovation and student achievement, Pinellas County Schools (PCS) and the Pinellas Education Foundation have entered into a partnership agreement with TB12 and the TB12 Foundation to launch a curriculum redesign that aims to enhance the district's health and wellness curriculum for students in middle school and high school. Leveraging core principles of the TB12 Method, a series of daily healthy habits developed by Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his TB12 co-founder, and longtime Body Coach Alex Guerrero, the first-in-the-nation PCS curriculum will include TB12 resource materials and hands-on, inclusive activities, embedding the five distinct TB12 pillars: Pliability, Movement, Nutrition, Hydration and Mental Fitness. The enhanced curriculum will be initiated as a pilot this fall at six middle schools and four high schools. Certified TB12 Body Coaches are collaborating on the courseware development and will also be directly involved with training for PCS physical education instructors, athletic coaches, and administrators. Following a successful pilot program, the revised curriculum is scheduled to roll out to every middle school and high school by the 2023-24 school year.

"This will be a student experience like no other," said Pinellas County School Superintendent Kevin Hendrick. "This is a unique partnership that will allow both our teachers and students to learn from the best in the health and wellness sector. We are grateful to the TB12 Foundation for launching this program right here in Pinellas County Schools and to the Pinellas Education Foundation for bringing another first-of-its-kind partnership to our district."

"Joining forces with Pinellas County Schools to teach students and young athletes how to live a healthy lifestyle and perform at their best is what the TB12 Foundation is all about," said Alex Guerrero, TB12 Co-Founder. "Incorporating daily healthy habits at a young age is so important and we are excited about the opportunity to implement this innovative program in the Tampa area."

"We are thrilled to be able to support this unique opportunity for Pinellas County Schools students and teachers," added Stacy Baier, CEO of the Pinellas Education Foundation. "As a partner to the district, we have piloted a number of successful programs which were later scaled to serve students throughout the county and state."

The relationship between Pinellas County Schools and TB12 was originally spearheaded by Ben Wieder, a local business executive and longtime member of the Pinellas Education Foundation's Board of Directors. Wieder, who follows a consistent dietary and exercise regimen himself, says he became familiar with the TB12 Method through Brady's podcasts. His work with the Foundation led him to wonder if students and young athletes might benefit, too.

"Most wellness programs highlight a few quick fixes in the hopes of achieving a healthy lifestyle," said Wieder, president of Clearwater-based marketing firm Level 6. "TB12 teaches you a sustainable lifestyle that aims to keep you healthy. When combined with a positive mindset, a lifetime of wellness is within reach. I'm proud to play a role in bringing this kind of wellness education to our students."

The TB12 holistic approach to health and wellness is comprised of 5 principles, including the importance of muscle pliability, balance and moderation for healthy nutrition, proper hydration, as well as mental fitness. Research has long indicated the correlation between health and wellness and academic success.

Ashley Grimes, Pinellas County Schools PreK-12 Health and Physical Education Specialist, added "This project is an incredible opportunity to impact the whole child. There is a myriad of research to support the positive effect that exercise has on academic achievement, mental health and social connectedness. The standards-based curriculum enhancements will allow our students to take a hands-on approach to their wellness and empower all students to become physically literate individuals by developing the knowledge, skills, confidence, and desire to be physically active throughout their lives. Students will assess their level of pliability, set goals and develop a plan to improve their level of wellness."

"Pinellas County Schools is committed to innovation, both inside and outside the classroom, to ensure our students are competitive with their peers throughout the nation, and our district remains a leader in public education," added Hendrick. "I'd like to thank our School Board members for supporting this pilot program, and for their commitment to pursuing partnerships that enhance the student experience and promote student achievement."

"We are grateful to our visionary partners," said Baier. "We are particularly fortunate to have an engaged Foundation Board with talented community and corporate leaders who truly care about our mission to advance student achievement. This project reflects the values our Foundation embraces, including innovation—serving as a catalyst that activates new solutions to some of education's most pressing issues."

About Pinellas County Schools

Pinellas County Schools is committed to growing greatness in each and every child. Pinellas is fully accredited and is nationally recognized for providing choices for families, developing great teachers, advancing the use of technology, and preparing students for success in college and careers. The district offers a wealth of educational choices for its nearly 100,000 students, including quality neighborhood schools, nearly 80 magnet programs and dozens of career-focused programs, as well as nearly 70 career-preparation programs at our technical colleges. Academic offerings are complemented by a wide array of extracurricular programs, including nationally recognized arts, music, STEM and athletic programs. The district's graduation rate ranks at the top among the state's 10 largest school districts. Learn more about Pinellas County Schools at http://www.pcsb.org.

About the Pinellas Education Foundation

The Pinellas Education Foundation is a dynamic, nationally recognized non-profit organization that leads the way in advancing public education and student achievement. It is committed to equity—a belief that every student deserves a high-quality education. The Foundation's mission is to accelerate educational achievement for all students through the effective mobilization of innovation, relationships, and resources. Its vision is that every student will be prepared for life after high school, whether the choice is to attend college, enter the workforce or obtain technical training. Learn more about the Pinellas Education Foundation at http://www.pinellaseducation.org.

About TB12 Inc.

TB12 is a health and wellness company aimed at empowering anyone to live pain-free and perform their best. Inspired by the training method of 7-time Super Bowl Champion and 5-time Super Bowl MVP winning quarterback Tom Brady and co-founded with longtime Body Coach, Alex Guerrero, TB12 delivers personalized, comprehensive programming to a worldwide audience. We connect performance-minded people with solutions-oriented experts, through one-on-one coaching, and a holistic approach to pliability, nutrition, hydration, movement, and mental fitness – through an omnichannel environment of physical locations, digital content, and game-changing products.

About the TB12 Foundation

Founded in 2015 by seven-time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady, the TB12 Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to maximizing the health, well-being, and athletic potential of underserved athletes by providing free access to health and wellness resources that support preparation, performance and recovery – empowering people who are at-risk due to economic or health-related obstacles to reach their performance and life goals. Through our services, we aim to educate and help athletes improve longevity, prevent injury, and stay on the field, court, track, or course doing what they love, better and for longer.

CONTACT:

Elizabeth Herendeen

HERENDEENE@pcsb.org

TB12

TB12@JONESWORKS.COM

TB12 Foundation

LISA@TB12FOUNDATION.COM

Media Contact

Nicole Gonzalez, Pinellas Education Foundation, 727-588-4816 x2112, nicole.gonzalez@pinellaseducation.org

SOURCE Pinellas Education Foundation