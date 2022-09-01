Media Advisory - The Canadian Coast Guard dedicates new search and rescue lifeboat to service

DARTMOUTH, NS, Sept. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, and Member of Parliament for Central Nova, the Honourable Sean Fraser, Deputy Commissioner - Shipbuilding and Materiel of the Canadian Coast Guard, Andy Smith and Assistant Commissioner, Canadian Coast Guard Atlantic Region, Gary Ivany will welcome the new search and rescue lifeboat CCGS Chignecto Bay with a dedication to service ceremony.

To ensure the continuity of our operations, we ask that all attendees complete a rapid antigen detection test (RADT) prior to the ceremony. We recommend that a do-it-yourself RADT be used at home the night before or the morning of the ceremony. Other measures such as proof of vaccination might be required to gain entry into the station/vessel. Wearing a mask will be required when physical distancing cannot be maintained.

Date: September 2, 2022 Time: 12:30 p.m. (ADT) Location: Port Bickerton Search and Rescue Station

82 Lighthouse Road, Port Bickerton, NS

