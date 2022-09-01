ñol

Media Advisory - The Canadian Coast Guard dedicates new search and rescue lifeboat to service

by PRNewswire
September 1, 2022 10:00 AM | 2 min read

DARTMOUTH, NS, Sept. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, and Member of Parliament for Central Nova, the Honourable Sean Fraser, Deputy Commissioner - Shipbuilding and Materiel of the Canadian Coast Guard, Andy Smith and Assistant Commissioner, Canadian Coast Guard Atlantic Region, Gary Ivany will welcome the new search and rescue lifeboat CCGS Chignecto Bay with a dedication to service ceremony.

To ensure the continuity of our operations, we ask that all attendees complete a rapid antigen detection test (RADT) prior to the ceremony. We recommend that a do-it-yourself RADT be used at home the night before or the morning of the ceremony. Other measures such as proof of vaccination might be required to gain entry into the station/vessel. Wearing a mask will be required when physical distancing cannot be maintained.     

Date:               

September 2, 2022

Time:              

12:30 p.m. (ADT)          

Location:          

Port Bickerton Search and Rescue Station


82 Lighthouse Road, Port Bickerton, NS

Stay Connected

SOURCE Canadian Coast Guard

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/01/c8583.html

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Maritime/ShipbuildingMedia AdvisoryTransportation/Trucking/RailroadPress Releases