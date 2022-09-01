Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market Worth $174.9 Billion by 2029 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts & Trends Analysis Report with the Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif. , Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, 'Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market by Offering (Treatment Technologies, Treatment Chemicals, Process Control & Automation, Design, Engineering, & Construction Services, Operation & Maintenance services), Application - Global Forecast to 2029,' the market is expected to reach $174.9 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2029.

Industrial wastewater treatment covers the mechanisms and processes used to treat water contaminated in some way by anthropogenic industrial or commercial activities before its release into the environment or its reuse. Most industries produce some wet waste, although recent trends in the developed world minimize such production or recycle such waste within the production process. However, many industries remain dependent on processes that produce wastewater. The major benefits of using wastewater treatment systems in the industrial sector are waste reduction, energy production, fertilizer production, and the provision of clean and processed water.

The growth of the industrial wastewater treatment market is attributed to stringent water treatment regulations, lack of freshwater resources, and the increasing prevalence of waterborne diseases. Furthermore, the growing demand for energy-efficient and advanced water treatment technologies and increasing demand for wastewater recycling, reuse of water, and biogas generation are expected to create significant opportunities for the players operating in this market. However, the high installation, maintenance, and operational costs are expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent. The aging of existing water infrastructure is one of the major challenges to the growth of the industrial wastewater treatment market.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Industrial Wastewater Treatment market

The COVID-19 pandemic slowed down investments for installing new wastewater treatment plants in many micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises/businesses worldwide due to the decline in revenues and outcomes. It also increased the importance of operational reliability due to the cost of disruption. Many large users of water downscaled or reduced activities, resulting in declining industrial demand. Due to lockdowns and travel restrictions, the decline in demand from large industrial and commercial users significantly reduced water utility revenues. A Global Water Leaders Group survey estimated that the industrial water demand plummeted by an average of 27 % due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Deeper revenue losses are projected across the whole water supply chain, including operators, technology companies, contractors, chemical suppliers, and consultants.

Additionally, operations were also affected due to the increased risk of infection among utility staff. Operational continuity and flexibility are key to keeping essential water and sanitation services running while pushing forward ongoing construction projects. Many governments identified people working in the water and sewerage industry as essential workers, enabling utilities to maintain continuity of service.

A Surge in Waterborne Diseases Driving the Growth of this Market

Waterborne diseases cause a huge disease burden while also resulting in significant loss of life. It is a major cause of death in children under five. Water polluted by industrial and agricultural activities can contain synthetic and organic compounds that are toxic to all life. These pollutants can accumulate in groundwater, contaminate aquifers, and cause poisoning in humans. Water with excessive nutrient loading can lead to the eutrophication of water sources and soil and the growth of harmful algae, threatening aquatic biodiversity. Moreover, emerging water pollutants like pharmaceuticals and personal care products strain water resources, with long-term effects on human health and ecosystems.

In developing countries, contamination results from domestic and industrial activities, population pressure, weak governance, and poor management. For instance, huge volumes of untreated wastewater are dumped into the environment in Africa. This increases the risk of diseases, the contamination of fish and irrigated crops, and the loss of livelihoods, devastatingly affecting communities.

According to a 2020 WaterAid India and UNICEF report, waterborne diseases are estimated to pose an economic burden of approximately USD 600 million per year due to poor sanitation, inadequate water supply, and unhygienic practices. Thus, the surge in waterborne diseases drives the adoption of wastewater treatment systems, driving the growth of this market.

The global industrial wastewater treatment market is segmented by offering (operation & maintenance services, process control & automation, design, engineering, and construction services, treatment technologies, and treatment chemicals), application (food & beverage, pharmaceutical & chemical power generation, pulp & paper, oil & gas, mining, petrochemical, semiconductors, other industrial applications), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the market at the country and regional levels.

Based on offering, the industrial wastewater treatment market is segmented into operation & maintenance services, process control & automation, design, engineering and construction services, treatment technologies, and treatment chemicals. In 2022, the operation & maintenance services segment is expected to account for the largest share of the industrial wastewater treatment market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the growing complexities of water and wastewater treatment facilities, the increasing need for operational excellence, the rising number of investments in maintenance operations, and the increasing adoption of innovative & advanced solutions.

Based on application, the industrial wastewater treatment market is segmented into food & beverage, pharmaceutical & chemical, power generation, pulp & paper, oil & gas, mining, petrochemical, semiconductors, and other industrial applications. In 2022, the food & beverage segment is expected to account for the largest share of the industrial wastewater treatment market. The large market share of this segment is due to the growing demand for wastewater reuse in the F&B industry to improve water efficiency and ensure reliable, clean water sources in process operations.

Based on geography, the industrial wastewater treatment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period. The region is transforming dynamically with respect to the adoption of advanced wastewater treatment technologies across various sectors.

The infrastructural growth in APAC, especially in China, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Japan, and India, and the rising investments in high-quality industrial wastewater treatment services creates huge opportunities for players offering industrial wastewater treatment solutions. This region is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Some of the key players operating in the industrial wastewater treatment market are Suez Environnement S.A. (France) (Veolia), Veolia Environnement S.A. (France), Xylem, Inc. (U.S.), DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (U.S.), 3M Company, Inc. (U.S.), Pentair plc (U.K.), United Utilities Group PLC (U.K.), Kingspan Group Plc (U.K.), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (Japan), Bio-Microbics, Inc. (U.S.), Calgon Carbon Corporation (U.S.), Trojan Technologies Inc. (Canada), Kemira Oyj (Finland), Thermax Limited (India), Wog Technologies (India), Golder Associates, Inc. (Canada), SWA Water Technologies PTY LTD. (Australia), Burns & McDonnell (U.S.), Adroit Associates Private Limited (India), Sauber Environmental Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (India), SPEC Limited (India), Ecolab, Inc. (U.S.), GFL Environmental Inc. (U.S.), and Clean TeQ Water Limited (Australia).

