Laurent Ferreira to speak at the Scotiabank Financials Summit

by PRNewswire
September 1, 2022 10:00 AM | 1 min read

MONTREAL, Sept. 1, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Laurent Ferreira, President and Chief Executive Officer of National Bank of Canada NA, is scheduled to speak at the Scotiabank Financials Summit on September 7, 2022, from 1:05 p.m. to 1:40 p.m. (EDT).

The webcast link will be posted the morning of the event on National Bank's website at https://www.nbc.ca/investor-relations/presentations-and-events.

About National Bank of Canada

With $387 billion in assets as at July 31, 2022, National Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, forms one of Canada's leading integrated financial groups. It has more than 28,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and has been recognized numerous times as a top employer and for its commitment to diversity. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange NA. Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media such as Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

SOURCE National Bank of Canada

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/01/c5424.html

Posted In: Banking/Financial ServicesFintechPress Releases
