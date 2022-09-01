Labroots Announces its 8th Annual Microbiology Virtual Week Online Event, Hosted on September 6-8, 2022

The 3-day symposium spanning topics such as Immunology, Infectious Disease, Respiratory Viruses, Microbial Communities, and Big Data in Infectious Disease and Host Response will uncover the latest advancements by some of the brightest minds in Microbiology

YORBA LINDA, Calif., Sep. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Labroots, the leading scientific social networking website offering premier, interactive virtual events and webinars, is delighted to announce its annual Microbiology Virtual Week free online event. From September 6th through 8th, research scholars, top scientists, healthcare professionals, microbiologists, infectious disease specialists, and clinicians from all around the world will gather under a virtual roof to hear from prominent speakers discussing their recent contributions and latest findings in the field.

The cutting-edge 3-day agenda will include over 35 thought leaders from industry and academia institutions delivering dynamic information, and comprising stellar keynote deliveries and panel presentations you won't want to miss!

Some of the key highlights at Microbiology Virtual Week 2022 include five well-renowned keynote speakers headlining the virtual stage:

Josef Neu , M.D., Professor, Department of Pediatrics, Division of Neonatology, University of Florida : AI and Multi-Omics in Perinatal Period.

Daniel Griffin , M.D., PhD, Chief, Division of Infectious Disease - ProHEALTH, an OPTUM Company, Clinical Instructor of Medicine - Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons , Department of Medicine-Division of Infectious Diseases: The Importance of Timing: Managing COVID-19 (with live Q&A).

Kate L. Jeffrey , PhD, Executive Director, Moderna Therapeutics: Functional Consequences of the Human Enteric Virome (with live Q&A).

Francisco Veas , PhD, Research Director and Professor, Montpellier University: An Ultrasensitive Detection of Respiratory Viruses Upon an Apoh-Viral Enrichment from Non-Invasive and Self-Collectable Mouth Washing Sampling (with live Q&A).

Jonathan Abraham , M.D., PhD, Assistant Professor of Microbiology at Harvard Medical School , Associate Physician in Infectious Diseases, Brigham & Women's Hospital: Lipoprotein Receptors are Evolutionarily Conserved Cellular Receptors for Divergent Alphaviruses (with Live Q&A).

Dr. Daniel Griffin, Chief, Division of Infectious Disease - ProHEALTH, an OPTUM Company, Clinical Instructor of Medicine - Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons, Department of Medicine-Division of Infectious Diseases said, "the COVID-19 pandemic has reminded many and for the first-time informed others of how devastating a microscopic life form can be to our way of life. Despite the advanced technologies and many preparations, this virus has killed millions and has transformed our society. The triumphs and ultimately our ability to move forward are a testament to the power of science in the form of vaccines and therapeutics. While we continue to make advances, the biggest challenge remains as always - educating physicians and patients about how to best use these powerful tools."

Dr. Kate L. Jeffrey, Executive Director, Moderna Therapeutics commented, "although the microbiome is established as an important regulator of health and disease, the role of prokaryotic and eukaryotic viruses that inhabit asymptomatic humans (collectively, the virome) is less defined. Sequencing efforts have shown clear perturbations in the virome in a range of diseases, including inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). To move beyond correlations, we tested if the virome, akin to the microbiome, autonomously contributes to human health, and when perturbed if it triggers inflammation and provokes disease. Our work provides a missing functional link that our collective virome – that is established from birth, shaped through life and includes vast numbers of known viruses and copious 'dark matter' we cannot yet identify - is an important contributor to human health, but when perturbed does provoke inflammation in IBD and conceivably many other diseases."

Dr. Francisco Veas, Professor, Research Director and Professor, Montpellier University Departments of Microbiology and Medicine at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai stated, "the evolution of the planetary situation is knowing multiple rapid and severe complications impacting all the aspects of life. These changes include, severe climate change, very large losses of biodiversity (respectively 70%, 80% 50% of vertebrates, insects and birds disappeared in less than 40 years, and all the rest being in accelerated extinction way), and disappearance natural habitats (wetlands, mangroves, glaciers, polar ice caps, rivers, lakes, etc.), forests. All these aspects are correlated with the increase of an uncontrolled human demography (8 billion humans this year compared with 1.5 billion in 1900) of consumers (new synonym of human), mainly since the half of the XX century due to the use of antibiotics, mass vaccination and new therapies. This has created a paradox that implies that medicine, while providing a longer life in a better health, indirectly contributes to the acceleration of the destruction of our habitat. These environmental changes induce higher concentrations of zoonotic host of pathogens outside of their historical large endemic areas, non-visited by humans, where they were previously 'diluted' (eg.: SARS-CoV-2, Monkeypox virus, Lyme disease, etc.). To provide a high-quality public health to protect populations against (re)-emerging diseases in this context, there are two related main mandatory actions to be considered under a One Health approach: (i) new creative measures to urgently reverse the environmental and demographic tragedies mentioned above, but also (ii) carry out classic public health counter-measures, by developing (preparedness) more efficient methods allowing a better surveillance with ultra-sensitive and ultra-rapid detection of circulating pathogens to adopt the earliest optimized therapeutic or vaccine for individual and epidemic management/containment. The Labroots platform is an excellent way not only to share these new integrative ways to think 'health and health of the planet,' but also to propose complementary technologies that could meet unmet medical needs."

The scientific program explores informative sessions such as host immune response to bacterial pathogens, innate immunity, viral replication, antimicrobial resistance and novel antimicrobial strategies, point of care diagnostics – lessons from COVD-19 testing, genomics of viruses, emerging and re-emerging respiratory viruses, the microbiome in women's health, the microbiome in cancer risk and treatment, viromes and bacteriophages, genomic epidemiology and pandemic preparedness, and so much more.

"Labroots established this virtual event 10 years ago to draw attention to the disciplines of Microbiology bringing the scientific community together to learn cutting-edge discoveries and innovative technologies," added Greg Cruikshank, Chief Executive Officer of Labroots. "Furthering our commitment, Microbiology Virtual Week has been the go-to conference, providing an unmatched platform for leading experts to exchange ideas in the fields of immunology, microbiology and cancer research at this educational forum."

Produced on Labroots' robust platform while connecting across all desktops and mobile devices, the online environment encompasses a lobby with leaderboard and gamification, an auditorium featuring live-streaming video webcasts offering live attendee chats during scheduled presentations, an interactive poster hall featuring a poster competition and live chat conversations), exhibit hall (interact with sponsors and view the latest array of products and technologies), and a networking lounge to connect with your colleagues. By participating in this event, you can earn 1 Continuing Education credit per presentation for a maximum of 50 credits.

Participants can use the official hashtag #LRmicro to follow the conversation and connect with other members of the global Microbiology community. Follow @Microbiology_LR on Twitter and @Microbiology.LR on Facebook to connect with our specialist Microbiology Writers and stay up to date with the latest Trending News in Microbiology.

