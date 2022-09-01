ñol

Manulife President and Chief Executive Officer Roy Gori to participate in fireside chat at the Scotiabank Financials Summit

by PRNewswire
September 1, 2022 10:00 AM | 2 min read

C$ unless otherwise stated                                                         TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC     SEHK: 945

TORONTO, Sept. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Roy Gori, President and Chief Executive Officer, Manulife, will participate in a fireside chat at the 23rd Scotiabank Financials Summit on Thursday, September 8. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 10:40 a.m. ET.

Manulife President and Chief Executive Officer Roy Gori to participate in fireside chat at the Scotiabank Financials Summit

Live and replay of the fireside chat will be available through Manulife's Investor Relations website. The replay will be available for three months. 

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider, helping people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we provide financial advice and insurance, operating as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. Through Manulife Investment Management, the global brand for our Global Wealth and Asset Management segment, we serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2021, we had more than 38,000 employees, over 119,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 33 million customers. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong.

Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com.

