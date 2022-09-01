SightMD Physicians named 2022 Super Doctors® and Rising Stars

SightMD is excited to announce the growing list of providers that have been named on the 2022 "Super Doctor" and "Super Doctors Rising Stars" lists. The number of doctors who receive this honor is limited to approximately five percent of the region's active physicians.

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SightMD is excited to announce the growing list of providers that have been named on the 2022 "Super Doctor" and "Super Doctors Rising Stars" lists. Dr. Samuel Baharestani, Dr. Michelle Liebert, and Dr. Jeff Martin were recognized as among the best in their field by the "2022 New York Super Doctors" report. The number of doctors who receive this honor is limited to approximately five percent of the region's active physicians. Additionally, Dr. Brad Kligman, Dr. Amy Mehta, Dr. Alanna Nattis, Dr. Eric Rosenberg, Dr. Shetal Shah, Dr Gaurav Chandra, Dr. Leon Rafailov, and Dr. Sabah Shah were recognized as "Super Doctors Rising Stars" for having demonstrated noteworthy achievements early in their careers. The number of doctors who receive this honor is limited to approximately 2.5 percent of the region's active physicians.

Each year, MSP Communications undertakes a rigorous multi-phase selection process that includes a survey of doctors, independent evaluation of candidates by the research staff, a peer review of candidates by practice area, and a "good-standing" and disciplinary check. As part of this evaluation, physicians are asked to consider the following question: "If you needed medical care in one of the following practice areas, which doctor would you choose?"

Samuel Baharestani, MD, specializes in ophthalmic plastic surgery at our Smithtown, Garden City, Huntington, Manhasset, and Plainview offices ."Being recognized by my colleagues as a Super Doctor is one of the greatest honors and motivates me to continue providing the highest quality care for our patients at SightMD." said Dr. Baharestani. Dr. Baharestani was first recognized as a "Rising Star" in 2015, and as of last year, he is now a "Super Doctor."

Michelle Liebert, MD, is a board-certified pediatric ophthalmologist who specializes in strabismus surgery. One of her favorite aspects of being a doctor is that she can follow her patients from prematurity until adulthood. She takes pride in the fact that some of her patients start out with poor vision and crossed eyes, but they go on to become smiling 20/20 patients with straight eyes. This is the first year that Dr. Liebert has been recognized as a New York "Super Doctor."

Jeffrey Martin, MD, is the co-founder and president of SightMD. His father founded the practice in 1962, and Dr. Martin is proud to have helped it become the leading eye care organization that it is today. Dr. Martin is a board-certified ophthalmologist who specializes in cataract and laser vision correction (LASIK) surgery in Smithtown.

Brad Kligman, MD, is a board-certified ophthalmologist and fellowship-trained cornea, LASIK and cataract surgery specialist who practices in Manhasset. Dr. Kligman has been a New York "Rising Star" since 2019.

Amy Mehta, MD, is a glaucoma fellowship-trained ophthalmologist. She specializes in the latest breakthroughs in glaucoma management and surgical techniques at our Smithtown and Rockville Center offices. "It is an honor to be recognized amongst some of the most talented and motivated young eye surgeons in serving our community of patients with the best of eye care" said Dr Mehta. Dr Mehta also teaches ophthalmology residents at New York Eye and Ear Infirmary and serves as an Executive Board Member of the New York State Ophthalmological Society. Dr. Mehta has been recognized as a New York "Rising Star" since 2020.

Alanna Nattis, DO, is a board-certified ophthalmologist who specializes in cornea, cataract, and refractive surgery. "It is truly an honor to be nominated and included in this amazing and impressive group of surgeons." said Dr Nattis "I continue to strive for a career that will enhance my patients' lives through their vision, as well as offer the newest and best in ophthalmic innovations available." Dr. Nattis is also the director of clinical research at SightMD. Dr. Nattis was first recognized as a "Rising Star" in 2020.

Eric Rosenberg, DO, specializes in advanced corneal transplant techniques and procedures, cataract and laser vision correction surgery, as well as complex anterior segment surgery. "It has been a true privilege to be entrusted with the health and eyesight of our community" said Dr Rosenberg "Honors such these truly bolster my commitment and devotion to providing the best and latest care that exists in the ophthalmic space." This is the second year in a row that Dr. Rosenberg has been recognized as a New York Rising Star.

Shetal Shah, MD, is a board-certified ophthalmologist and a fellowship-trained cornea and cataract surgeon. She sees patients in our Amityville, Bayshore, Brentwood, Hauppauge, and Sayville offices. This is the first year that Dr. Shah has been recognized as a New York Rising Star.

Gaurav Chandra, MD, is a board-certified, fellowship-trained ophthalmologist who specializes in the medical management of retinal disease and uveitis. Dr. Chandra is driven to provide outstanding care to patients and considers it a privilege to help improve their ocular health and sight.

Leon Rafailov, MD, is a board-certified, fellowship-trained ophthalmic plastic surgeon who focuses on a wide range of plastic and reconstructive surgery in the area around the eyes. His areas of expertise include the eyelids, forehead, mid-face, orbit, and tear ducts. "I'm honored to be selected by the committee." said Dr Rafailov "I feel fortunate to work with a wonderful team of doctors and support staff that help me strive in providing the best care possible for my patients." Dr. Rafailov has successfully completed thousands of surgeries in reconstructive, cosmetic, functional, and orbital surgery.

Sabah Shah, MD, is a highly skilled ophthalmologist who specializes in the medical and surgical treatment of retinal diseases. She enjoys meeting new patients and is passionate about being able to help restore vision and independence to those who need it.

About SightMD

SightMD is a rapidly-growing integrated ophthalmic provider group that offers patients access to over 80 eye care providers through the convenience of 40 locations across New York. SightMD's track record of providing clinically-excellent care spans over 50 years, and its services include general eye exams, laser cataract surgery and lens implantation, glaucoma management, retinal disorder treatment, corneal services, neuro-ophthalmology, LASIK laser vision correction, oculoplastic surgery, pediatric ophthalmology, and audiology. Sight Growth Partners is the administrative services provider for SightMD. For more information about SightMD, please visit https://www.sightmd.com/sightmd-ny/

Media Contact

Stephanie Penza, SightGrowthPartners, 6318352613, spenza@sightgrowthpartners.com

Facebook

SOURCE SightGrowthPartners