Adhesive Bandages Market to Record a CAGR of 4.26%, Growing Number of Surgical Procedures to Drive Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The adhesive bandages market growth is driven by factors such as the growing number of surgical procedures. The prevalence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular diseases, is increasing across the world. Developed countries such as the US, Canada, the UK, Australia, France, and Germany are witnessing a continuous rise in the number of people diagnosed with such diseases owing to changes in lifestyles and eating habits. Diabetes can lead to complications and corrective surgeries if not managed properly. Adhesive bandages can be used for managing diabetic ulcers. Hence, with the rising prevalence of diabetes, the demand for adhesive bandages is expected to increase during the forecast period.
The adhesive bandages market size is expected to grow by USD 622.43 mn from 2021 to 2026. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.26% during the forecast period.
The growing demand for adhesive bandages from ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) is one of the key trends in the market. Most developed countries such as the US, Canada, the UK, France, and Germany have ASCs, which have modern hospital facilities and offer same-day surgical care. ASCs help patients with cost-effective surgeries, which can be performed in shorter durations. The surgeries can be performed in fully equipped operating rooms. The quality of care delivered in ASCs is considered to be as good as in hospitals. This, in turn, will positively impact the adhesive bandages market growth during the forecast period.
This report segments the adhesive bandages market by product (medicated bandages and non-medicated bandages) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).
North America will lead the adhesive bandages market during the forecast period. The growth of the region is driven by factors such as advanced healthcare infrastructure. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Rest of World (ROW). The US and Canada are the key countries for the adhesive bandages market in North America. Prominent vendors in the regional market include 3M Co., Johnson and Johnson Inc., and Cardinal Health Inc. These vendors are launching new and innovative products in the market to expand their market share.
The medicated bandages segment will be the largest revenue-generating product segment during the forecast period. Medicated bandages are also known as first-aid dressings and plasters and consist of an antiseptic solution. These bandages are used to treat superficial injuries, cuts, and bruises and absorb exudate. The medicated bandages segment of the global adhesive bandages market comprises medicated cohesive fabric bandages and medicated flexible fixation bandages. Medicated cohesive fabric bandages can be used to cover wounds. They are also used to provide support to injured muscles and joints. Medicated flexible fixation bandages are used to hold dressings, compresses, and pads in place. These factors will drive the growth of the adhesive bandages segment during the forecast period.
Adhesive Bandages Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.26%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 622.43 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.75
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 40%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
3M Co., Argentum Medical LLC, B. Braun SE, Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, Cardinal Health Inc., Coloplast AS, ConvaTec Group Plc, Dynarex Corp., Essity Aktiebolag, Goldwin Medicare Ltd., Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp., Johnson and Johnson, Lohmann and Rauscher GmbH and Co. KG, Medline Industries Inc., Medtronic Plc, Milliken and Co., Molnlycke Health Care AB, Paul Hartmann AG, Smith and Nephew plc, and Triage Meditech Pvt. Ltd.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
