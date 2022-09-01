Trustate signs Estate Planning Hall of Fame Attorney Steve Oshins to an endorsement agreement

Steve Oshins and Trustate are partnering to amplify the message about estate planning and administration tools available to attorneys.

TAMPA, Fla., September 01, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trustate, the award winning, female-founded Tampa Bay estate administration startup that uses technology to seamlessly administer estates, today announces that they have partnered with Steve Oshins, Esq. AEP (Distinguished) to amplify their mission to #EaseTheBurden of estate planning and administration. The announcement comes on the heels of the company's most recent launch of Trusuite; the first-of-its kind asset and liability discovery tool that leverages differentiated data and arms trusts and estates professionals with the data they need to effectively plan and administer estates.

Data accuracy is extraordinarily important in estate planning and administration, a message that Steve Oshins, Esq., AEP stands behind. Oshins, who was named the "Top Estate Planning Attorney of 2018" by The Wealth Advisor and one of the Top 100 Attorneys in Worth, was captured immediately by Trustate's asset and liability discovery tool after a 2-minute demo of the tool ended up in his inbox. When asked for his comments, Steve Oshins said, "I fell in love with Trustate immediately. I can't imagine any estate planner or financial planner not using this technology for their clients."

Incorrect information or overlooking assets and liabilities can not only open estates professionals to liability but can also extend an already time-consuming process. That is where Trustate's newest tool, Trusuite, comes in. At the click of a button, trusts and estates professionals will have accurate data at their fingertips. Trusuite allows professionals, with the consent of the client and/or estate administrator, to view name and alias history, current and former employers, property history, as well as, a robust discovery of liabilities, including bankruptcy information. However, as Trustate co-founder and COO Tara Faquir likes to say, "This is just the tip of the iceberg. We are constantly finding new and interesting data sources to provide even more data to our users. Asset discovery is of particular interest to our user base and we are excited to release an enhanced asset discovery search in early Fall."

"Seeing new estate lawyers and financial institutions embrace our tool and incorporate it into their practice for estate planning and administration is very exciting. We were thrilled when we heard Steve's feedback about how valuable Trustate's tools have been for his asset protection and estate planning practice. Steve is a leader in the estate and asset protection planning field and his guides, charts, and thought leadership have helped many lawyers around the country who specialize in this work. Having him as a champion of our cause is a win for Trustate as it furthers our mission - to ease the burden of estate administration for clients through the professionals that serve them" says Leah Del Percio, co-founder and CEO of Trustate.

Trustate makes the lives of trusts and estates professionals and their clients easier by arming them with the correct information, so they know what work needs to be done, and then doing the work for them. Trustate's Trusuite asset and liability discovery tool is available now. Learn more or create an account here--> https://www.trustate.com/affiliates/steve-oshins

ABOUT TRUSTATE CORPORATION

Trustate is the nation's leading estate administration technology created to ease the burden of estate administration for trusts and estates professionals and the clients they serve. Founded by Leah Del Percio and Tara Faquir in 2020, the technology has saved professionals hundreds of hours in time and thousands of dollars in operational costs. Trustate's offerings are available in all 50 states.

Learn more about Trustate by connecting with us on Facebook, Instagram, and Linkedin. If you are interested in learning more about Trustate's latest product release, you can watch this 65-second video, or schedule time with one of their team members.

