ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

New Product Safety Recalls

by PRNewswire
September 1, 2022 9:46 AM | 3 min read

WASHINGTON, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls are posted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.

http://www.saferproducts.gov. Further recall information is available at http://www.cpsc.gov. (PRNewsfoto/U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)" alt="The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is an independent federal agency created by Congress in 1973 and charged with protecting the American public from unreasonable risks of serious injury or death from more than 15,000 types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction. To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury, call the CPSC hotline at 1-800-638-2772, or visit http://www.saferproducts.gov. Further recall information is available at http://www.cpsc.gov. (PRNewsfoto/U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)">

Snow Joe Recalls Sun Joe® Cordless Lawn Mowers Due to Laceration Hazard
https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2022/Snow-Joe-Recalls-Sun-Joe-Cordless-Lawn-Mowers-Due-to-Laceration-Hazard 

UPPAbaby Recalls RIDGE Jogging Strollers Due to Fingertip Amputation Hazard; One Injury to Child Reported
https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2022/UPPAbaby-Recalls-RIDGE-Jogging-Strollers-Due-to-Fingertip-Amputation-Hazard-One-Injury-to-Child-Reported 

TJX Recalls Outdoor Metal Hanging Chairs Due to Fall Hazard
https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2022/TJX-Recalls-Outdoor-Metal-Hanging-Chairs-Due-to-Fall-Hazard 

About the U.S. CPSC
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-product-safety-recalls-301616473.html

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Press Releases