With 6.7% CAGR, Compact Power Equipment Rental Market Size to Hit US$ 204,453.2 Mn by 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Europe is expected to hold a 27.2% market share of the global compact power equipment market in 2022. North America is accounting for a market share of 23.7% of the global compact power equipment rental market. Some of the leading manufacturers include Makita Corporation, Bosch, Stanley Black & Decker and Techtronic Industries

NEWARK, Del., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global compact power equipment rental market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 204,453.2 Mn in 2032 with sales growing at a healthy CAGR of 6.7% over the assessment period of 2022 to 2032. In 2022, the compact power equipment rental market will likely reach an estimated US$ 107,234.1 Mn driven by the large scale application of the compact power equipment in the expanding construction sector.

Compact power equipment is, basically, tools needed in milder construction jobs. They are easy to use and transport, lightweight and small in size. These tools are used to perform tasks like drilling, hammering, cutting, grinding, washing, and many other similar tasks. The increasing number of construction, building and infrastructure projects are likely to support the market growth of compact power equipment rental over the upcoming years. The market is further propelled by the escalating demand for electric tools, specifically in developing countries.

Accelerated demand for rapid execution of projects and surging infrastructure activities will bolster the market opportunities for compact power equipment rental market. In developing regions like Asia there is enormous demand and scope for growth of the target market in the construction and infrastructure sector. The companies operating in these sectors often rent machinery from power tool companies as they are unable to invest in power equipment. Consequently, there's a plethora of opportunities for compact power equipment rental market in these regions over the projected period.

Apart from the positive market prospects, the compact power equipment rental market will likely face certain challenges. Factors that might hinder the target market's growth are constant maintenance requirements and high equipment costs. Additionally, consumers who rent equipment from companies often damage the tools, which is a significant issue for the power tool rental market.

"Rising demand for electric tools in developing countries coupled with increasing construction activities all over the world are likely to augment the global growth of compact power equipment rental market over the forecast period," says an FMI analyst.

A surging demand for swift project completion is expected to boost market growth.

High equipment costs and constant maintenance may hinder market prospects.

Asia Pacific is expected to present multiple lucrative opportunities for the market.

Makita Corporation, Bosch, Stanley Black & Decker, Hilti Group, Panasonic Corporation, Emerson Electric Company, Snap-on Inc., and Techtronic Industries among others are some of the principal players in the compact power equipment rental market that are profiled in the full version of the report.

Major market players are focusing on product development and new product launches. These organizations are also engaged in collaborations, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions so as to improve their sales and maintain a competitive advantage.

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global compact power equipment rental market, providing historical data from 2016 to 2021 and forecast statistics for 2022 to 2032. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented based on product type (compact electric power tools rental, compact engine-driven power tools rental, compact pneumatic power tools rental), and region.

According to the latest FMI reports, based on region, the Asia Pacific region is likely to present impressive growth over the forecast period. India, Japan, and China are countries that propel the growth of compact power equipment rental market in this region. Escalating building, construction and infrastructure activities in the Asia Pacific region are accountable for the regional growth over the period of observation.

In Europe, the compact power equipment rental market is predicted to undergo substantial growth from 2022 to 2032. In 2022, the region is anticipated to acquire a 27.2% market share of the global compact power equipment rental market. Ongoing development activities in countries like Spain, Italy, Switzerland, the Netherlands, the U.K., and many others is driving the market growth in this region.

North America will likely account for 23.7% of the global compact power equipment rental market share. Shifting preference of multiple organizations for renting compact equipment is expected to propel the market growth in this region. Increasing construction projects in Canada also support this growth over the forecast period.

