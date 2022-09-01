Edible Makes Back To School A Sweet Experience with Customizable Care Packages

ATLANTA, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For many college students, being away at school is a change that is not always easy. This year, Edible is helping families remind their students that they are not alone with crafted care packages. The gifting experts who pioneered edible fruit arrangements have a broad assortment of treats and fun gifts that can bundled to create customized care packages that make the return to school start off on a sweet note.

"Going away for college can be stressful for students, but our assortment of care packages can help bring some fun and joy for your kids, as well as their friends, if they decide to share," said Angela Johnson, Vice President, Innovation and Merchandising for Edible Brands. "From our popular chocolate dipped fruit to our premium baked goods and more, we have gifts that will satisfy different tastes and make going back to school a sweet experience."

The top five Edible College Care Packages include:

Just Because Bouquet: This fruit basket features chocolate covered pineapple cupcakes topped with sprinkles, our signature Swizzle Apple Fruit Truffles®, and so much more. TWIX Cheesecake & Brownie Box: Edible®'s partnership with TWIX® brings you just the right amount of salted caramel crunch in our Brownie & Cheesecake Box made with chopped TWIX® Cookie Bars. Thrive Farmers Coffee & Tea Gift Box : Make tea time and morning coffee that much sweeter with our Thrive Coffee and Tea Gift Box . Our exclusive mug and 12-count cookie box pair perfectly with the college morning rush. All Smiles Gift Bundle: Sometimes simple treats are the sweetest ones of all. Send our All Smiles Gift Bundle and you're sending a gift that's all sweet, all smiles, and no nonsense. Create Your Own Simply Edible Bouquet: Create your own bouquet specifically curated for your college student.

Gifts may be bundled with balloons, plush toys, flowers, cards, and other add-ons to create a customized package that fits each student's style and cravings. Call the Edible closest to the students' university to have the gift delivered same day.

In addition to edible fresh fruit arrangements, Edible also now offers fresh fruit smoothies, fresh produce boxes and baked goods both online and at over 1,000 Edible locations worldwide. For more information or to be sweet today, visit www.ediblearrangements.com.

About Edible Brands®



Edible Brands is the parent company of Edible®, the world's largest franchisor of stores offering fresh fruit snacks, dipped treats, and fruit arrangements with over 1,000 locations worldwide. Since its founding in 1999, the company has been recognized as an industry leader, ranking first in its category in Entrepreneur magazine's annual "Franchise 500," Entrepreneur's Top 40 of "Fastest Growing Franchises'' and "America's Top Global Franchises" as well as being included among the "Inc. 5000" list of the fastest growing privately held companies. Edible has franchise opportunities available in a number of key markets in the United States and Canada.

MEDIA CONTACT:

media@edible.com

786.605.9228

SOURCE Edible Brands