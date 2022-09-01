Marketing Agency Launches "Project 1800," a Program to Help Local Non-Profits with Marketing Services

ATLANTA, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Authentique Agency is excited to announce the launch of its newest initiative, "Project 1800" an inaugural program developed to support the community by offering 1,800 pro bono hours annually to deserving US nonprofits. Qualified organizations will receive free marketing resources and services from Authentique's team of professionals.

Project 1800 will offer services such as strategy, creative, social media content development, media relations and client management. This year Authentique has selected the following organizations to be a part of this year's program. OUT Georgia Business Alliance, Track Girlz and Graphite House.

"I am excited to offer organizations in the US the opportunity to experience Authentique, especially starting here in my home state of Georgia. We will have the opportunity to provide our knowledge and capabilities to growing non-profits that are committed to making a difference. It is important for us to give back to organizations, specifically those that serve others. It allows us to show them the power of community," said Roy Broderick Jr. President and CEO."

"Being a part of Authentique Agency's 'PROJECT 1800' is a spectacular opportunity. The marketing tools I will garner from this mentorship will greatly assist in the growth of my business," Rodney Love Jones, Executive Director of Graphite House.

"Authentique Agency's Project 1800 is a testament to the organization's commitment to uplifting nonprofits at the center of driving meaningful and relevant impact in our communities. OUT Georgia Business Alliance is honored to be included in Project 1800, and we're excited to partner closely with Authentique to advance our mission of serving Georgia's LGBTQ+ business community," Chris Lugo, Executive Director, OUT Georgia Business Alliance.

"We are grateful to have the resources from Authentique to support our digital media strategy in ways that we can increase the awareness and impact of our organization," Mechelle L. Freeman, MMCUSA Track & Field Olympian & Olympic Coach Founder, TrackGirlz

Authentique will provide the 2022 program participants with the information and resources needed for them to share their voice in the nonprofit space and grow awareness of their brands.

Authentique is an integrated marketing agency with deep general market and multicultural experience. At our core, we are a collective of consciously disruptive creators and strategists, who are passionate about designing campaigns that redefine the narrative. Certified Minority and LGBT owned, we are experienced in creating purposeful brand interactions that drive growth and deliver results. For more information, please visit www.authentiqueagency.com.

