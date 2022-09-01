President and CEO Matt Hulett, along with CFO Christine Chambers, is scheduled to address investors, portfolio managers, analysts and other attendees in a fireside chat on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at the Sheraton New York Hotel in New York.

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PetMed Express, Inc. PETS, Your Trusted Pet Health Expert®, announces its participation in the Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, scheduled for Sept. 12-14 at the Sheraton New York Hotel in New York.

PetMed Express President and CEO Matt Hulett and CFO Christine Chambers will represent the company in a fireside chat scheduled for 2:55 p.m. (Eastern Time) on Wednesday, Sept. 14.

PetMeds® will join more than 200 leading public and private companies at this year's Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference, along with investors, portfolio managers, chief investment officers, analysts and other attendees. For more information on the Conference, click here: https://msevents.dealogic.com/clientportal/Conferences/Custom/List/229?menuItemId=102

ABOUT PETMEDS

Founded in 1996, PetMed Express is Your Trusted Pet Health Expert®, delivering prescription and non-prescription pet medications and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses at competitive prices direct to the consumer through its 1-800-PetMeds toll free number and through its website at petmeds.com.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding PetMeds' expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based upon information available to PetMeds as of the date hereof, and PetMeds assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These and other risks relating to PetMeds' business are set forth in PetMeds' Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

