Oransi Partners with Senior Living Properties, LLC to Provide 250 Air Purifiers in Its Skilled Nursing Facilities and Rehabilitative Care Centers in Oklahoma and Texas

Oransi has sold more than 5,000 air purifiers to nursing homes this year and 250 of its Mod air purifiers will create safer visitation spaces for Senior Living Properties' residents, staff and visitors. Until September 30, 2022, The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid is offering up to $3000 in second chance funding per facility to nursing homes seeking to purchase air purifiers.

RADFORD, Va., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Oransi, a leading air purification company known for its efficient, intuitive and reliable products, today announced it partnered with Senior Living Properties, LLC to deliver 250 Mod air purifiers to its skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation care centers across Oklahoma and Texas. The Virginia-based air purifier brand's award-winning Mod air purifier quietly cleans 99.6% of virus-sized particles and airborne particulates from a 1250 square foot room two times per hour. Senior Living Properties is using the new Mod air purifiers from Oransi to create safer visitation spaces for its residents, staff and visitors.

"We're excited to partner with Oransi to improve the air quality in our skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitative care centers in Oklahoma and Texas," said Michelle Ridgley, Corporate Operations and Project Manager at Senior Living Properties LLC. "Creating a safer environment for residents allows us to have in-person visitors, something loved ones sorely missed during the worst of the pandemic when visitations were limited. Our continued goal is to create healthier spaces for our residents, staff and visitors and our partnership with Oransi is a key step in that process," concluded Ridgley.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid (CMS) presently is offering up to $3000 Civil Money Penalty funding per facility to nursing homes to protect indoor air quality in visitation areas. Applications are due by September 30, 2022 for most states. The opportunity is second chance funding and nursing home facilities can receive up to $3000 from CMS for air purifiers even if they already received that amount in the first round of funding.

"We're honored that Senior Living Properties selected Oransi air purifiers to help mitigate the risk of COVID-19 in their common areas," said Peter Mann, CEO of Oransi. "Our Mod and Mod jr. air purifiers meet all criteria for nursing home funding. This year we sold more than 5,000 air purifiers to nursing homes. Our air purifiers also were selected by the Javits Center for its field hospital early in the pandemic. The importance of healthy indoor air has never been more crucial, especially for vulnerable populations. Real HEPA air purifiers can make indoor spaces safer and help people in nursing homes maintain vital in-person connections with loved ones - and we're thrilled to be able to make that happen."

For more information on Oransi air purifier solutions for nursing homes or for assistance with filing for government funding email sales (at) oransi.com.

About SLP OPERATIONS LLC

Headquartered in Bedford, SLP Operations LLC provides health care services, including skilled nursing, long-term care, physical and occupational rehabilitation, speech therapy, Alzheimer's care, wound care management, and respite care. With approximately 3,100 health care team members, Senior Living Properties operates skilled nursing and rehabilitative care centers in rural Texas cities - San Angelo, Borger, Knox City, Carthage, Centerville, Childress, Coleman, New Braunfels, Pampa, Abilene, Brownwood, Electra, Burkburnett, Graham, Hamilton, Haskell, Lubbock, Jacksonville, Waco, Kaufman, Lake Jackson, LaPorte, Llano, Flatonia, Giddings, Overton, Palestine, Paris, Temple, Snyder, Sweetwater, Gainesville, Orange, Texas City, Mineola, Levelland, Johnson City, Comfort, Burleson, Commerce, Garland, Lancaster, Mansfield, Granbury, Willis, Conroe, Diboll, and Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About Oransi

What began as an engineer's quest to find a better indoor air quality solution for his young asthmatic son, 13 years later has evolved to become a leading air purification company designing some of the most efficient and intuitive products on the market. Based in Radford, Virginia, the veteran-owned business ranked on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies. It is managed by a team of executives and engineers with decades of experience in the air quality industry. They are allergy and asthma sufferers themselves, making air purifiers they also use and need. Oransi provides best-in-class HEPA air purifiers to consumers, businesses and those in the health, dental and medical fields. The company believes everyone deserves to breathe clean, fresh air and while performance is most important, they recognize the need for products that are easy to use and reliable.

Media Contact

Ria Romano, Partner

RPR Public Relations, Inc.

Tel. 786-290-6413

Media Contact

Ria Romano, Oransi, 786-290-6413, rromano@romanopr.com

SOURCE Oransi