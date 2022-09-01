Home Hardware Celebrates 30 Years of Community Beautification with Tree Canada

Home Hardware and Tree Canada mark long-standing partnership with 30 community tree plants across the country

ST. JACOBS, ON, Sept. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - This September, Home Hardware Stores Limited is celebrating three decades of partnership with Tree Canada by continuing a tradition started in 1992. For the 30th year, participating Home Hardware Dealer-Owners will host Home Hardware Community Tree Plants in partnership with the national charity, beautifying their communities and giving back.

"Home Hardware has a long-standing reputation for supporting and championing local communities, and our relationship with Tree Canada has allowed our Dealer-Owners to give back in meaningful ways," said Kevin Macnab, President and CEO, Home Hardware Stores Limited. "As we mark another year of Home Hardware Community Tree Plants across Canada, I want to thank Tree Canada and our independent Dealer-Owners for working together to plant more than 30,000 trees over the past 30 years."

Since 1992, when Tree Canada was founded, Home Hardware Dealers have planted thousands of trees at schools, community parks, conservation areas, and in spaces that require restoration following wildfires, tornados, and other weather-related events.

To celebrate 30 years of partnership, 30 Home Hardware Dealer-Owners across the country are participating in this year's Home Grown: 30 years of planting at Home campaign, each with their own close-to-home reason.

"The impact our partnership with Home Hardware has had across so many Canadian communities is immeasurable. Not only has it been a catalyst to getting so many kids and community members involved in beautifying their communities, it also inspired people and organizations within our network to get involved," said Nicole Hurtubise, CEO, Tree Canada. "Since 1992, Tree Canada and Home Hardware have worked together to plant and maintain trees in local communities across the country, creating a lasting legacy for present and future generations. We're thrilled to be celebrating the longevity of what has been an incredible, 30-year relationship."

Home Hardware Community Tree Plants are traditionally held in September around National Tree Day - the Wednesday of National Forest Week. This year, National Tree Day falls on September 21. As Dealer-Owners prepare for their 2022 tree plant, they are reflecting on the positive impact their tree plants have had on the communities they serve:

"One of my favourite parts of being involved in Home Hardware's partnership with Tree Canada for over 10 years is getting to pass my passion for planting trees down to the younger generations, including my son. It has continued to be a passion of mine to work with youth to share this stewardship perspective and leave an indelible mark on our community for generations. In 2015, we planted 50 fruit-bearing trees at a local park – one of our biggest plants to date. We were inspired by the efforts of our local community garden that donates a lot of produce to the food bank and thought fresh fruit would be a great way to add to this donation."

Todd Young, Dealer-Owner, Beach Builders Supplies Home Hardware Building Centre, Wasaga Beach, Ontario

"Working with Tree Canada has been the perfect opportunity for us to take further action on a cause that is already near and dear to our hearts– restoring trees damaged by Dutch Elm disease. In 2015, we formed a tree canopy restoration committee, with the goal of planting 1,000 trees in Windsor. Throughout the past five years, we have successfully planted over 650 trees and have created 10 new "mini parks" in town. Our partnership with Tree Canada has been essential in regreening our parks and public spaces and restoring Windsor's tree canopy to what it once was."

Jeff Redden, Dealer-Owner, Windsor Home Hardware, Windsor, Nova Scotia

MEDIA CAN DOWNLOAD IMAGES HERE.

To learn more about Home Hardware's 30-year partnership with Tree Canada and to find a tree plant happening in your area, visit homehardware.ca/en/tree-canada.

About Home Hardware Stores Limited

Home Hardware Stores Limited is Canada's largest Dealer-owned hardware, lumber, building materials, and furniture home improvement retailer with close to 1,100 stores under the Home Hardware, Home Building Centre, Home Hardware Building Centre and Home Furniture banners. Founded in 1964 in rural St. Jacobs, Ontario, Home Hardware remains 100% Canadian owned and operated. Through the Home Hardware network, Dealer-Owners have extensive distribution and marketing capabilities as well as access to thousands of quality, brand name and private label products. Home Hardware Stores Limited has received designation as one of Canada's Best Brands and Best Managed Companies and is committed to helping Canadians with all of their project needs. More information about the company is available at homehardware.ca.

About Tree Canada

Tree Canada is the only national non-profit organization dedicated to planting and nurturing trees in rural and urban environments. Through educational programs, research and engagement efforts, Tree Canada has helped restore tree cover in areas hit by natural disasters, guided communities in managing their urban forests, supported schoolyard greening projects and organized urban forest conferences. To date, with the support of community partners and sponsors, Tree Canada has planted more than 84 million trees.

SOURCE Home Hardware Stores Limited