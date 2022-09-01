Chuze Self-Kindness: Leading West-Coast Gym "Chuze" Rebrands as "Chuze Self-Kindness" for Month of September With Special Promotions and Giveaways for New and Existing Members

A Rebrand From "Chuze Self-Care" in Years Prior, "Chuze Self-Kindness" for the Month of September Best Reflects The Gym's Core Values and Commitment to Kindness and Accessibility For All

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chuze Fitness , an accessible-to-all fitness club with 32 locations and counting across the western United States, has officially rebranded for the month of September to "Chuze Self-Kindness", previously known as, "Chuze Self-Care", in an effort to best reflect the brand's core values. Beginning September first through the 30th, the rebrand will be supported through discounted memberships at select locations, social promotions and giveaways, and in-club inspiration throughout. Though consumer enthusiasm for self-care has increased significantly in recent years, Chuze has chosen to detach from the trendy pop culture phenomenon in an effort to lean deeper into messaging that encourages everlasting kindness and accessibility for all.

Today kicks off the start of "Chuze Self-Kindness," an initiative intended to remind guests that they can change their lives, and the lives of others, one act of kindness at a time. With over 20 years of experience in the wellness space, Director of Education and Culture, Farel Hruska, explains the significance of this shift. "Social media has sensationalized the concept of self-care, regularly exemplifying this through luxury spa treatments and massages, and attendance at boutique–and generally expensive–gym classes. In an effort to support what was once a worthy cause, these modern luxuries have created the perception that self-care is neither affordable nor attainable to everyone. As such, we at Chuze are choosing to pivot from our beloved September rebrand of 'Chuze Self-Care' to 'Chuze Self-Kindness', believing we can always afford to be kind, to ourselves and to others."

This temporary rebrand is to best reflect the gym's core values and commitment to kindness and accessibility. Throughout the month of September, Chuze Self-Kindness will launch a variety of activations intended to encourage self-kindness and accessibility in varying forms, including offering $0 enrollment and 14 days free beginning September first through the 13th, and $0 enrollment and 30 days free from September 13th through the 30th (with memberships starting at $9.99). Further tapping into its on-site amenities, the gym will offer complimentary group and team training to all membership levels for the entire month, in addition to member incentives such as giveaways and prizes, retail discounts, referral and member upgrade incentives and free iChuze meditations. Chuze amenities also include a cardio movie theater complete with treadmills and a large flatscreen TV, child care for up to two hours, hydromassages, tanning, group fitness and team training classes that range from HIIT, spin, yoga and more.

Chuze Self-Kindness is taking place September first through the 30th, at select Chuze locations across Colorado, Southern California, New Mexico, and Arizona. Discounted pricing exclusions include Winrock, Coors, Paseo and Cudahy. For more information and to get involved, please visit https://chuzefitness.com/family/selfkindness/ or follow Chuze on Instagram ( @chuzefitness ) and TikTok ( @chuzefitness ).

Chuze, a family-owned fitness club, has been committed to making the practice of good self-care accessible to all for over ten years. This commitment, as well as its "less attitude, more fitness" mentality, is one of the many reasons Chuze has experienced unprecedented growth in recent years in both memberships and locations. Chuze now has over 30 locations in California, Arizona, Colorado, and New Mexico, and is continuing to expand their self-kindness initiative across the US. With memberships starting as low as $9.99/month and club amenities including a cardio cinema, hydromassages, child care, unlimited classes, pools, and a rewards program, Chuze is a boutique gym experience that is affordable to all. For more information, check out Chuze Fitness at www.chuzefitness.com .

