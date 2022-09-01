IT-Harvest and The Demo Forum Announce Content Sharing

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. and SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IT-Harvest, a data-driven industry analyst firm that researches the 2,980+ cybersecurity vendors, and The Demo Forum, the only hub for professionally produced demos of cybersecurity products, have entered into a content sharing agreement.

Vendor participants in The Demo Forum will benefit from increased exposure of their capabilities as their videos are embedded on their individual page within the Analyst Dashboard, a SaaS application for researching the entire cybersecurity industry.

IT-Harvest Dashboard subscribers will be able to view SE-class demos to quickly understand each vendor's products.

"I have been working with The Demo Forum from its inception during the early days of the pandemic. I am impressed at the quality of the content they've developed and see the immediate value to our subscribers by being able to launch the demos directly from the Dashboard," said Richard Stiennon, Chief Research Analyst and founder of IT-Harvest. "We've worked hard to ensure that The Analyst Dashboard gives a complete view, but this video feed will bring users into vendors' facilities to hear the story directly from the people behind the products—and to see the technology in action, first hand."

Content will include executive overview interviews, which provide a narrative view of each vendor's offering, and demos that give users a direct view of each vendor's technology.

Video will be fed via The Demo Forum's video syndication technology which enables continuous updating of content wherever it lies, whether in The Analyst Dashboard, in Demo Forum events, or on channel partners' or vendors' sites.

Content will be recorded utilizing The Demo Forum's video production kits which are sent to presenters' locations. Video producers from The Demo Forum connect with presenters remotely to manage the shoot, after which the field footage is edited then approved by vendors prior to deployment into The Analyst Dashboard.

"Richard has assembled a dataset that I don't think can be improved but we're excited to enhance the informational depth with this video feed," said Phil Alape, CEO of The Demo Forum.

About IT-Harvest. IT-Harvest is an industry analyst firm that specializes in the rapidly growing cybersecurity industry. Its unique data-driven approach is to track all the vendors from unfunded startups to publicly traded giants. Using the Analyst Dashboard the analysts are able to derive up to date insights on trends in the market. Subscribers get a concierge service that includes on-demand advisory services from the analysts. Visit dashboard.it-harvest.com

About the Demo Forum: The Demo Forum was created to provide a better experience for vendors and users who are both weary of the virtual conference format of talking heads and PowerPoint presentations. Attendees register for "long haul" events on Identity, Security Operations, Security Analytics, Cloud Security, and Zero Trust, with more categories to come. They use the category market maps to drill down to the solutions they are interested in and the view demo videos from the participating vendors. Visit thedemoforum.com

