ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - Minister Guilbeault to make a significant announcement regarding biodiversity and conservation in British Columbia/

by PRNewswire
September 1, 2022 9:00 AM | 1 min read

WEST VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 31, 2022 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, alongside Member of Parliament for West Vancouver–Sunshine Coast–Sea to Sky Country, Patrick Weiler, will be making a significant announcement regarding biodiversity and conservation in British Columbia.

Event:

Media Availability

Date:

Thursday, September 1, 2022

Time:

10:00 a.m. (PDT) / 1:00 p.m. (EDT)

Location:

Lions Bay Beach Park
 60 Lions Bay Avenue
Lions Bay, British Columbia



Media representatives are invited to register by contacting Media Relations at Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Twitter page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/01/c9426.html

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Environmental Products & ServicesMedia AdvisoryCommoditiesPress Releases