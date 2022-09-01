ñol

RCI Announces 27th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend

by PRNewswire
September 1, 2022 9:00 AM | 2 min read

HOUSTON, Sept. 1, 2022  /PRNewswire/ -- RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. RICK announced today it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per common share for the fiscal 2022 fourth quarter ending September 30, 2022. The 4Q22 dividend is payable September 27, 2022, to holders of record September 13, 2022, with an ex-dividend date of September 12, 2022. This marks RCI's 27th consecutive quarterly cash dividend.

About RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. RICK www.rcihospitality.com

With more than 60 units, RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is the country's leading company in adult nightclubs and sports bars/restaurants. Clubs in New York City, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Miami, Minneapolis, Denver, St. Louis, Charlotte, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Louisville, and other markets operate under brand names such as Rick's Cabaret, XTC, Club Onyx, Vivid Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, Scarlett's Cabaret, Diamond Cabaret, PT's Showclub, and Cheetah Gentlemen's Club. Sports bars/restaurants operate under the brand name Bombshells Restaurant & Bar.

Media & Investor Contacts

Gary Fishman and Steven Anreder at 212-532-3232 or gary.fishman@anreder.com and steven.anreder@anreder.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rci-announces-27th-consecutive-quarterly-cash-dividend-301616398.html

SOURCE RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Banking/Financial ServicesDividendsPress Releases