Register for the Virtual Event and Get Updated on Company's Strategy, Innovation and Roadmap for Growth

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Corteva Agriscience, Inc. CTVA is hosting an Investor Day on September 13, 9:00 a.m. to 12 p.m. EDT.

Corteva's Chief Executive Officer Chuck Magro will provide updates on the company's strategy, technology pipeline and financial framework with the company's senior leadership team:

Dave Anderson Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Sam Eathington , Executive Vice President and Chief Technology and Digital Officer

, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology and Digital Officer Tim Glenn , Executive Vice President, Seed Business Unit

, Executive Vice President, Seed Business Unit Robert King , Executive Vice President, Crop Protection Business Unit

Presentations will be webcast. To access the webcast, you must register on the Corteva Agriscience Investor Day webpage. A replay will be available on the website following the webcast.

About Corteva Agriscience

Corteva, Inc. CTVA is a publicly traded, global pure-play agriculture company that combines industry-leading innovation, high-touch customer engagement and operational execution to profitably deliver solutions for the world's most pressing agriculture challenges. Corteva generates advantaged market preference through its unique distribution strategy, together with its balanced and globally diverse mix of seed, crop protection, and digital products and services. With some of the most recognized brands in agriculture and a technology pipeline well positioned to drive growth, the company is committed to maximizing productivity for farmers, while working with stakeholders throughout the food system as it fulfills its promise to enrich the lives of those who produce and those who consume, ensuring progress for generations to come. More information can be found at www.corteva.com.

