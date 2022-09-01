ñol

Media Advisory - CIBC Chief Executive to speak at the 2022 Scotiabank Financials Summit

by PRNewswire
September 1, 2022 9:00 AM | 1 min read

TORONTO, Sept. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Victor G. Dodig, President and Chief Executive Officer, CIBC CM CM will speak at the 2022 Scotiabank Financials Summit on Wednesday September 7, 2022. Mr. Dodig is scheduled to speak at a fireside chat at 10:25 a.m. ET.

Interested parties may access the live audio webcast at https://www.cibc.com/ca/investor-relations/exctv-prsntatns-wbcsts.html. An archived version of the audio webcast will be available at the same location following the presentation.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 13 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Small Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets businesses, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/ca/media-centre.

SOURCE CIBC

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/01/c0216.html

